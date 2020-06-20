The city of Owensboro has received $4.8 million through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security CARES Act to go toward its transit department.
The money will cover the city’s traditional 50% federal funds match, allowing it to keep what would normally go to the Owensboro Transit System in the city’s general fund, said Angela Hamric, Owensboro director of finance and support services.
”The money will be split between operations and capital,” she said. “$1.4 million will go toward operations, and $3.4 will go toward capital projects. The city will not have to make those matches out of the general fund, which will be a big help as we continue to navigate issues related to COVID-19. These grant funds will allow us to do several things in the transit department that were not on the immediate horizon.”
Of the $4.8 million, the Owensboro City Commission has approved to allocate $1.08 million of the funds during the 2020-21 fiscal year. There is no deadline for using the funds, Hamric said.
For the transit department, the access to these funds will go a long way in evolving the department and making public transit for the people of Owensboro better, said Pamela Canary, Owensboro transit manager.
”This was a godsend,” she said. “This is money that we were not expecting and will definitely go a long way. It is great news for us and city officials. This money will go toward replacing our 15-year-old maintenance truck, new buses, bringing our bus-washing facility up to modern standard and putting in a new lift in our transit garage.”
Aside from new equipment and maintenance, Canary intends to use the CARES Act funding to further evolve the transit system to address the needs of a constantly growing community, she said.
”We set $1 million aside to potentially build a new facility down the road,” she said. “We are also going to be doing a route alignment study so that we can decide the best location for a new facility that is easily accessible to the public, and dig deeper into how we should run our routes and if we are utilizing our resources in the best way possible.”
Canary also said a focus will be shortening route times and working on efficiency to move the public quicker to their destinations.
”We will make sure that we are on the busiest roads and where we need to be based on the need of the community, which is exciting,” she said. “This money will change our operations for the better. It is all about serving the community and and providing the best service we can for our riders.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
