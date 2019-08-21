Transportation cabinet backs Metropolitan Planning Organization's priority projects

The top four roads projects receiving boost-points from the Owensboro-Daviess County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) through Gov. Matt Bevin's Strategic Highway Investment Formula for Tomorrow (SHIFT) Plan have been backed by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).
The MPO met recently to approve their SHIFT plan as well as determined four out of 15 total roads projects that were major priorities for Owensboro and Daviess County.
On Wednesday, the KYTC District 2 office entered their boost-points and backed all four of the projects that MPO selected, allowing the projects to receive the maximum of 30 boost points.
The projects, along with their current scores, are as follows: improving Fairview from Settles to Kentucky 54 (64.5), reworking Old Hartford Road from Breckenridge Street to Burlew Boulevard (71.2), reconstructing 18th Street from Breckenridge Street to Leitchfield Road to allow for center turn lanes (65.4), and improving Kentucky 54 from U.S. 60 to Jack Hinton Road (85.5). The extra boosts from KYTC are positive for these projects, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
"The work on Kentucky 54 was seventh in our region and we boosted it and District 2 boosted it, bringing it to 89.5, making it our highest priority," he said. "That project is pretty close to the top. The higher we can get them and the fact that District 2 used their boosts bodes well for the projects."
The highly ranked Kentucky 54 project will consist of four segments and, depending on the traffic count, could involve the addition of lanes, added turning lanes, widening lanes, addition of shoulders -- basically upgrades across the board to address the growth of the area. This project is still in the planning stages, Mattingly said.
The purpose for boost-points is to ensure that those who know the needs of a given community are able to add to the state's project scores, due to the fact that these scores may not accurately reflect the immediate or long term needs of a community, and eliminate the "politics" from the process, he said.
"It is only as good as the algorithm that they use," he said. "In my opinion, it is better than projects being done as a result of political pressure. A project should stand on its own merit. If you can demonstrate a need based on public safety, which should have the largest impact, and influences on economic development then it should be a priority project.
The Kentucky 54 from U.S. 60 to Jack Hinton Road project, which scored the highest, meets both criteria, he said.
"It is probably the fastest-growing quarter in District 2 if not the commonwealth," he said. "Look at the number of accidents out on 54. That corridor is a major feeder now. There's a huge number of cars up and down that highway every day. Certainly it fits public safety concerns and boosting economic development. We have an emergency out there responding to accidents. That is why that one, in particular, is at the top."
While this is a priority project, the final approved list will have to wait until after this year's legislative session, said MPO Coordinator Tom Lovett.
"Now it will all go back to KYTC and eventually it will make it to Gov. Bevin," he said. "That final rank of approved projects compiled by KYTC will become the skeleton for the next two-year plan. Then, the governor will recommend it to the legislature, and there will be some tinkering and added projects and then it will go back to the governor and that will be the state's project priorities for the next two years. The state will look at all the numbers and rank them in order from 100 down. No one can score more than 89.5 this year. Kentucky 54 will be up toward the top. That is pretty solid. Beyond that, other projects come down to prioritization across the state."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
