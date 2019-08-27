The trial date for one of the men charged in the January shooting deaths of three men at a home on Audubon Avenue has been set for 2021.
Arnett B. Baines, 31, of the first block of Dixiana Court, is scheduled to go to trial on March 8, 2021, in the deaths of Robert D. Smith, 35, Jay Michael Sowders, 43, and Christopher Carie, 18. All died of gunshot wounds to the head the morning of Jan. 17 in the basement of Sowders' home in the 900 block of Audubon Avenue.
Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel is seeking the death penalty against Baines and his co-defendant, Cylar L. Shemwell, 32, of the 1600 block of Wisteria Gardens. Both were charged with murder and first-degree assault. The assault charge stems from a fourth victim, Carmen Vanegas, who was shot in the head but survived.
The shooting was caught on a security camera set up in the home. According to the court documents, Shemwell admitted to being at the home and children living at the home said Shemwell was there before they left for school, and he left about 6:30 a.m. The shooting took place later that morning.
Court records say Smith had sent messages to a woman with whom he was conducting "apparent drug transactions," alleging the woman had stolen money and drugs from him. Records say the day before the shooting, Smith wrote to the woman that he "expected to be murdered" if the money or drugs weren't returned.
Court documents said Baines and Shemwell had exchanged messages on Facebook before and after the shooting. Witnesses saw them together after the shooting. A detective testified early in the case that Baines shot the victims while Shemwell watched and smoked a cigarette. Court records say, when Shemwell was apprehended and questioned for the first time, he was wearing distinctive jeans, a watch and several rings that could be seen in the video.
Shemwell appeared briefly in Daviess Circuit Court on Monday morning, where Judge Jay Wethington scheduled a competency hearing. In May, Shemwell was sent to the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in La Grange for an evaluation to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.
Wethington set the competency hearing for Oct. 21, after making sure that date worked for family members of the victims.
Shemwell's trial date has not yet been set.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
