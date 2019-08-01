An Owensboro-based company that had sought state tax incentives has pulled its application.
The Owensboro City Commission was considering the application from Trifecta Steel LLC, 2911 Medley Road, and held a first reading of the ordinance at its July 16 meeting.
However, that same day, the company, which designs and fabricates steel building components, was among the delinquent taxes published in the Messenger-Inquirer.
According to Daviess County Clerk's Office records, Trifecta Steel owes two bills — one for $13,682.43 in unpaid 2018 tangible property taxes and another under the name of Building Systems LLC for $17,165.73 in unpaid property taxes.
Neither officials from the city nor the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp. were aware of the company’s delinquent taxes.
City Manager Nate Pagan said a second reading was still needed before the application could be approved at the local level, which wouldn’t have happened until the Aug. 6 meeting.
“So when the list was posted in the paper, we got a few calls,” Pagan said.
According to Brittaney Johnson, EDC president and CEO, Trifecta Steel started the application process four years ago.
The company was seeking a tax incentive that would rebate 1% of the occupational fees for 20 new employees the company has or is hiring under an investment it announced.
Johnson said the EDC has heard from Trifecta Steel since learning about the unpaid taxes.
“We were able to talk to (Trifecta Steel), and yes, they were planning on paying (the taxes),” Johnson said.
Johnson said local companies interested in tax incentives usually start with her office and then they take further discussions to the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development. Once the application is filed, local governments affected have to approve it as well.
But even if the City Commission had approved the application, Johnson said the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority board still had to give its final OK to complete the process.
The county’s tax bills were mailed out in November 2018. The tax bills were due by Jan. 10. After Feb. 10, penalties and interest were added.
Tangible taxes will accrue fees and 1% interest a month. However, unpaid property tax bills can be purchased by a third party at the tax sale on Aug. 21.
As of Wednesday, neither of the company’s delinquent tax bills had been paid.
A message was left with an employee at the Trifecta Steel office, but an official from the company did not return the call for comment.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
