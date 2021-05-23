Lots of flour, lots and lots of flour, makes anywhere from 12 to 16 pans of dough.
The dough is enough for a 10½-foot wide ham biscuit — the world’s largest. It takes a forklift truck to put this biscuit in the oven.
“We cut it into squares,” noted Gary Rocca, one of the directors of Helping Hands, which every year makes the oversized biscuit for the annual Trigg County Country Ham Festival.
“We slice it down the middle and put a piece of country ham in there,” Rocca continued of one of the highlights of the ham festival.
Absent for a year because of the coronavirus, the ham festival is returning in 2021, slated for Oct. 8-9 in downtown Cadiz, and the ham biscuit is returning with it.
With things beginning to open back up, Cadiz Mayor Todd King said he decided to bring back the festival, describing it as an attraction for tourists and residents alike.
“We have people coming from everywhere,” said King, noting that probably 30,000-plus people attend the popular event every year.
Sponsored by the City of Cadiz, the Cadiz-Trigg County Tourist Commission, WKDZ Radio and others, the annual festival includes a variety of food vendors, arts and crafts, carnival rides and a country ham auction featuring hams cured by youth and adults.
The auction was one of the few events to go on last year in the midst of the coronavirus, although it took place at the Lexie Bush Convention Center to allow social distancing.
This year it returns to downtown.
The 2021 festival also will include concerts on Friday and Saturday nights; no details about those events are available yet.
King said organizing for the festival is ongoing, and he noted that people will be notified of the plans as they are put in place.
Casey Parrent, executive director of the Main Street Program, said anyone interested in having a booth in the festival or in sponsoring it may call Cadiz City Hall at 270-522-8244.
This year’s festival is a two-day event taking place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. that Friday and Saturday along Main Street in Cadiz.
Parrent said the mayor appoints a ham festival committee to oversee it each year.
King noted that the annual ham festival is something that piques the interest of people from the local community and elsewhere.
He recounted someone questioning his wife Clarissa just last week, curious about all the pig sculptures in the downtown community.
Upon learning of their affiliation, the person expressed an interest in attending the festival.
“They stopped my wife and asked her, ‘What is all the pigs doing on the road?” King said.
Rocca noted that all the ingredients for the ham biscuit are donated.
Ladies from the school system prepare the dough, which goes into a stainless steel pan for baking; the result is about 2,000 ham biscuits that sell out by noon, according to Rocca.
“It’s a lot of work for us, but it is a lot of fun,” he said.
