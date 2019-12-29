2019 is almost in the history books.
A lot of good things happened in the region during the last 12 months.
And some bad things happened too.
Readers and the Messenger-Inquirer's newsroom staff agreed that the top story of 2019 was the execution-style slaying of three men and the wounding of a woman at a house in the 900 block of Audubon Avenue near the Owensboro Sportscenter on Jan. 17.
Things like that don't usually happen in Owensboro.
Arnett B. Baines, 30, and Cylar L. Shemwell, 31, were indicted in February for the shooting deaths of Jay Michael Sowders, 43; Robert D. Smith, 35; and Christopher Carie, 18, and the first-degree assault on Carmen Vanegas, 35.
Police said Baines shot each of them in the head "execution-style" while his co-defendant sat and watched.
Vanegas was the only survivor.
•••
Readers ranked the June 1 shooting deaths of Jasper T. "Rex" Brown, 18, and Amarius Winstead, 16, and the wounding of Tyler Glover, 19, at an outdoor party near Whitesville as the second-most important story of the year.
Chase Allen Simmons, then 17, was indicted on charges of murder and second-degree assault in the incident.
The news staff ranked the story at No. 3.
•••
For readers, the third-most important story was the closing of the Bishop Soenneker Home, an assisted living facility, in Knottsville in June.
The home had been in service since 1968.
The Diocese of Owensboro said the residents could be better served by private providers.
Families and friends of the 51 residents and 29 employees protested to no avail.
The news staff didn't rank that story in the Top 10.
•••
No. 4 on the readers' list was the controversy over a "fairness ordinance" in Daviess County.
Fourteen cities in Kentucky have adopted such ordinances since 1999.
But Owensboro hasn't.
Those backing the ordinance -- including the Owensboro Fairness Campaign and the Owensboro Human Relations Commission -- went to Daviess Fiscal Court, hoping to make the ordinance countywide.
But when the three county commissioners said they would not vote for the ordinance, it wasn't called for a vote.
Only Judge-Executive Al Mattingly supported the ordinance.
The news staff ranked that as the No. 2 story of the year.
•••
No. 5 on the readers' list was the city's purchase of Gabe's Tower.
The city finally managed to secure possession of the 13-story former hotel on Sept. 5 for $360,000.
Bob Zimmerman had owned it since 2017.
The city planned to raze the silo-shaped building that opened in 1963.
But city officials delayed action until Nov. 21 to see if any developers wanted to buy it.
There were no takers.
It ranked No. 10 on the newsroom list.
•••
For readers, the No. 6 story of the year was the deployment of local Guardsmen to the Middle East.
The news staff put it at No. 8.
Roughly 170 members of the Kentucky National Guard's 206th Engineer Battalion, based in Owensboro, left on July 26 for a yearlong deployment in the Middle East.
It was the largest deployment from Owensboro in a decade.
Large crowds turned out for a send-off for the men and women of the 206th.
And the community has continued to send care packages to them over the past five months.
•••
Towne Square Mall, which has been losing stores for several years and is half empty, was purchased by local developers in early December for $5.15 million.
Readers ranked that at No. 7.
The news staff put it at No. 4.
When Towne Square Mall Realty Holding LLC bought the mall, it put the 41-year-old shopping center in local hands for the first time since 1987.
Ed Ray, chief operating officer for Gulfstream Commercial Services, which will manage the mall, said, "I'd love to see a mix of medical, senior activities, athletics, retail and restaurants. But nothing is off the table."
He said he believes the mall can become a destination again.
Matt Hayden, one of the new owners, said he expects an announcement of a new tenant within the next couple of months.
•••
No. 8 on the readers' list was the announcement in March that the Rev. Ed Bradley had been temporarily suspended from public ministry, following allegations of sexual abuse of minors in the 1980s.
The news staff ranked the story at No. 9.
In October, Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel said no charges would be filed against Bradley.
"It was determined the allegations of criminal contact were not supported by evidence," he said.
•••
The No. 9 story for readers was the opening in August of Castlen Dog Park in a section of Legion Park.
It didn't make the news staff's list.
Years of fundraising, planning and arguments over the location had finally resulted in the opening of the park.
Steve Castlen's group raised the $74,000 needed to build the nearly 2-acre dog park inside the 23.75-acre Legion Park.
The city has taken over the everyday maintenance and expenses of it.
•••
For readers, the 10th most important story was when the city annexed six county schools that are either inside the city or adjoining current city property -- and then reversed it.
In June, the city commission approved the annexation that would have meant that teachers and staff in the schools would begin paying city occupational taxes.
But a month later, after protests from county schools and teachers, the city backtracked and repealed the ordinance.
It was a lot of sound and fury with no result.
The news staff didn't rank the story in its Top 10.
•••
Two "honorable mention" stories were added to the list with stories that fell just short of enough votes to make the Top 10.
Readers said the Natcher Parkway becoming Interstate 165 -- the city's first interstate connection -- was the 11th most important story.
The news staff put it at No. 12.
In March, the 72-mile Natcher Parkway between Owensboro and Bowling Green became I-165.
The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce had been pushing to turn the state parkway into a federal interstate since December 2004, saying it would improve the city's chances of landing new industry.
Now, attention is turning toward making the Audubon Parkway an interstate spur as well.
And, for readers, Owensboro Municipal Utilities closing the first of its two coal-fired units rounded out the top stories of the year.
The news staff ranked it at No. 7.
OMU said in November that it will spend $21.9 million to close its Elmer Smith Station, a coal-fired power plant.
When it shuts down its 47-year-old, 282-megawatt boiler known as Unit 2 on June 1, 2020, the city's power production era and use of coal will end.
Unit 1, the smaller 55-year-old coal-fired, 164-watt boiler, was idled permanently in May.
•••
The news staff said the recount of the votes received by former state Rep. Jim Glenn, a Democrat, and incumbent Rep. DJ Johnson, a Republican, in the 13th District race for a seat in the Kentucky House of Representatives was the fifth most-important story.
It didn't make the readers' list.
In November 2018, election results showed that Glenn had defeated Johnson by one vote.
Johnson contested the election and after a recount in February, the two were tied.
Later that month, Johnson withdrew his challenge, saying he didn't want to create more chaos.
He then landed a role in the administration of Gov. Matt Bevin.
•••
For the newsroom, criminal indictments hitting a record high here in 2019 was the sixth-most important story.
It didn't make the readers' list.
Daviess County Commonwealth's Attorney Bruce Kuegel said the number of criminal indictments issued this year will reach or exceed 1,400.
That's a record number, he said.
The majority of indictments are either drug charges or are at least drug-related, Kuegel said.
•••
Jack Wells and Matt Hayden's breaking ground for a downtown hotel-apartment complex made No. 11 on the newsroom's list.
But it failed to make the readers' list.
In June, city officials helped Riverfront Brio break ground for a 10- to 12-story hotel-apartment complex across Second Street from the Owensboro Convention Center.
The 120-room hotel will be a Home2 Suites by Hilton.
About 200 apartments are planned in the complex.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
