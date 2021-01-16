Those trusting eyes.
It all started when my son invited me to stop by his house so I could drop off Christmas gifts for him and his daughter, and pick up his gifts for the rest of our family.
It would be just a quick zip over to Newburgh and back, and ordinarily, I would have gone by myself or maybe taken my dog.
But let’s be honest: After nine months of separation and isolation, I was starving for conversation. My dog is a good listener, but he doesn’t have much to say.
I reached out to my daughter with a tentative request: Could I borrow one of her kids for a couple of hours?
I was thrilled to learn that Briley was available, so picked her up on that cold December Sunday and off we went.
She beamed at me, bright eyes sparkling as she buckled up, and we chattered all the way to Newburgh. There was so much to talk about! Her school schedule, what Santa might bring, how she decorated her Christmas cookies, what Daddy said when Bo the dog chewed up the cushion.
We arrived at Luke’s house and made the trade on Christmas gifts, talking from a distance and walking outside to see the salt lick where the deer materialize from the shadows at dusk. Lyla told me that she still has the microscope I gave her for her last birthday, and said it was her favorite gift. (I always give my grandkids the best gifts because I remember what I liked when I was a kid.)
Well, it was time to go. Briley and I waved farewell and got back into my truck, and traced our way through the confusing and loopy streets of my son’s subdivision back onto the main road.
“If you are hungry, we can get something to eat,” I suggested. “Anywhere you want to go. There are places in Newburgh or we can go to Evansville. Or we can go back to Owensboro. We can go anywhere you want. Anywhere!”
So many possibilities! We rolled down the highway, fast food to the left of us, restaurants on the right, diners straight ahead.
“Let’s go to Zaxby’s!” she cried, pointing out a sign on the horizon.
“That’s fine with me!” I said. “Whatever you want! But do you want to go someplace we don’t have in Owensboro?”
“We never go to Zaxby’s because Daddy doesn’t like it,” Briley replied, and that’s all I needed to hear.
“Well, I like it just fine,” I said. “Let me get turned around here and let’s go!”
The current situation being what it is, we decided we would pick up our food at the window and just park somewhere to eat. I usually get a salad at Zaxby’s — and who cares what Bobby thinks, they’re good — but since Briley was getting chicken fingers and fries, I decided I would splurge on the same thing.
“Get barbecue dip,” she reminded me as I recited our order into the speaker.
We rolled to the first window, paid, rolled to the next window, got our bag, and rolled back out onto the street to look for a place to park and eat … and rolled to a stop.
Briley blinked at me. Those trusting eyes.
“Well, this is unfortunate,” I said. I turned the key. Nothing.
“Briley, my dear, my truck has stopped,” I said, stating the obvious. “But fear not. We’ll get this figured out.”
I don’t think she Briley any intention of fearing, and I had no idea how I was going to figure this out, but almost immediately, another car pulled alongside. The driver inquired as to whether we needed help — why yes, we did — and the young couple got out and pushed my little truck off the street and into a nearby parking lot.
Waving my thanks as they pulled away, I said to Briley, “Lucky us! We already have our food, so we can eat right here while we wait for help!”
I tried AAA first. The guy they sent was very young and very nice but very clueless. He looked under my hood for a long time, then asked if my truck has a carburetor. I didn’t know the answer, and still don’t know why that mattered. I thanked him, told him I’d figure something else out, and he drove away.
It is at moments like this that one is most thankful that their mechanics are also friends, and that their cell phone numbers are in one’s contact list. Del and Darrell Harley to the rescue.
Del asked how I was going to get my truck back to Owensboro. I told him I had no idea, but fortunately, he did. He called another friend of his, one who has a tow truck of some sort, and said he’d be there in about an hour to haul my pretty little truck to the shop. Darrell promised he’d look at it first thing in the morning, and would get her back up and running again in no time.
But in the meantime …
I called my daughter, who responded to my plight the same way she responds to everything — matter of fact, OK, fine, I’m on the way — and then I hung up and looked at Briley, who was contently swirling French fries in bbq sauce.
“Well, my dear, your Mom will come and get us, and a nice man with a big truck will come and get my truck,” I said. “So we will wait here. We are so lucky! We have food, and there are blankets in the back if you get cold, and we have more time to talk! This is our lucky day!”
Briley smiled at me, and we ate and talked. We never even needed the blankets.
I was warmed by the light in my grandgirl’s trusting eyes.
