TrueNorth is now offering outpatient treatment services

TrueNorth -- which started in 2017 as a sober living facility for women -- has taken on two more owners and expanded to include an outpatient treatment center.
Also, plans include opening a men's residential facility by January 2020.
Nearly a year ago, TrueNorth founder and CEO Jennifer Seaton, a certified drug and alcohol counselor, decided to partner with Travis and Lauren Morrison and open a new downtown Owensboro treatment center at 121 E. Second St.
Travis Morrison is a licensed clinical social worker and drug and alcohol counselor. Before becoming one of TrueNorth's owners and the center's clinical director, he worked at Owensboro Regional Recovery, RiverValley Behavioral Health and the Kentucky State Penitentiary.
After three years at the penitentiary, Travis Morrison wanted to return to a residential program that offered drug, alcohol and mental health treatment. His wife, who is a certified social worker and a temporary certified alcohol and drug counselor, encouraged him to follow his passion.
The Morrisons started looking for a partner who was established and poised for growth.
At the same time, Seaton was searching for someone to handle the clinical side of her business.
"As soon as the three of us hooked up, it happened," Travis Morrison said.
They met in October and spent the next couple of months finetuning a plan. In January, they signed a lease on the office suite that would become TrueNorth's outpatient treatment center.
"All the things we were lacking, (Seaton) had," said Lauren Morrison, TrueNorth's program director. "All the things she was lacking, we had."
All three owners earned master's degrees. Seaton's is in public administration. The Morrisons hold master's degrees in social work.
TrueNorth continues to operate the sober living facility for single women at 527 J.R. Miller Blvd. The facility serves up to 22 women.
Seaton and the Morrisons are in the process of opening a men's facility. They hope it will be operating by the first of next year.
In April, TrueNorth's new outpatient program opened on the fourth floor of the former McAtee's building. The center offers mental health and substance use assessments, individual counseling sessions and a person-centered treatment approach.
TrueNorth's intensive outpatient program offers morning and evening sessions, drug and alcohol screenings and follow-up continued care services.
The center also makes available mindfulness training with yoga and meditation. Seaton is a certified yoga instructor.
TrueNorth is equipped with a yoga studio and offers the Y12SR yoga program, which combines yoga with a 12-step recovery program. Yoga classes are available at 6 p.m. Mondays at the center to anyone in recovery.
"Our intent is to provide an environment that helps individuals reach their full potential," Travis Morrison said.
On Tuesday, TrueNorth signed a contract with Julie Rice, a nurse practitioner who specializes in mental health medication management. She will begin working at the center Oct. 15.
To meet clients' needs, Rice plans to offer tele-health services and work two nights per week. Virtual visits with Rice will be available after a client's initial office visit with her.
TrueNorth accepts private insurance, Medicaid and Medicare.
For more information about TrueNorth services, call 270-240-1785.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
