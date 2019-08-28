About one week after his father paid a visit to Louisville, Donald Trump Jr. will visit Eastern Kentucky to support Gov. Matt Bevin and his re-election campaign.
The Republican Party of Kentucky said Trump Jr. and ex-Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle will attend a Thursday afternoon rally in Pikeville in support of Bevin and his lieutenant governor candidate, Ralph Alvarado.
Bevin and Alvarado, a state senator from Winchester, are facing the Democratic ticket of Attorney General Andy Beshear and educator Jacqueline Coleman in Kentucky's gubernatorial election this November.
Thursday's rally will take place from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, according to the Republican Party of Kentucky.
"We need to show our support for leaders who stand shoulder-to-shoulder with President Donald Trump to create jobs, protect life, and fight opioid abuse!" the online event description reads. "As we close in on Election Day 2019, this is an excellent opportunity to show your support and leave energized, excited, and ready to support Governor Matt Bevin and this incredible slate of Republican candidates around our Commonwealth."
Trump Jr.'s visit will come after President Donald Trump spoke to nearly 2,000 veterans last week in Louisville at the AMVETS convention and later attended a fundraiser for Bevin at the Seelbach Hotel.
Guilfoyle, who left Fox News last summer to become vice chair of a pro-Trump advocacy group and super PAC, is now working as a senior adviser on the president's re-election campaign.
Guilfoyle and Trump Jr., who serves as executive vice president of the Trump Organization, reportedly began dating last year following Trump Jr.'s divorce with Vanessa Trump.
The two visited Eastern Kentucky last fall to stump for Rep. Andy Barr ahead of his ultimately successful re-election race against Democratic candidate Amy McGrath.
And in September 2018, Trump Jr. was spotted "eating good in the neighborhood" at an Applebee's in Hazard, Kentucky, during an elk hunting trip with his son.
How to attend Thursday's rally
The rally is free to attend, but attendees are asked to reserve tickets and arrive between 1 and 1:30 p.m. to check in and get through security.
To reserve tickets, visit bit.ly/2LeMWnV.
For additional information on Thursday's event, contact the Republican Party of Kentucky at 502-875-5130.
