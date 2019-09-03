Think Trunnell's Farm Market & Family Fun Acre, 9255 U.S. 431, is mostly for families and kids?
Well, think again.
The Trunnells are gradually adding more attractions just for adults.
Last winter, when Kevin Trunnell, whose family owns the market and Fun Acre, was working on this year's EGG-Ceptional Egg Hunt & Bunny Fun on the Farm, he thought, "Why should kid have all the fun?"
And an adult Easter Egg Hunt was added.
Now, it's almost time for Dinner in the Blooms, an adult dining experience, at the second annual Sunflower Fest Days.
"It was well-received last year, so we decided to bring it back," Trunnell said.
The dinners are on Sept. 7 and Sept. 14.
The hors d'oeuvre bars open at 6:30 p.m. and dinner is served at 7:30 p.m.
The menu includes a choice of a rib-eye steak or marinated chicken breast, red skin potato salad, seasoned green beans, creamed sweet corn, Greek veggie and pasta salad and dinner rolls.
Lemonade, canned drinks and a cash bar are available.
Desserts are banana pudding or strawberry delight.
Tickets are $55 and include a tractor-drawn wagon ride to the sunflower field and one sunflower stem.
They are available at https://trunnellsfarmmarket.ticketspice.com/trunnells-sunflower-festival.
"The first night is about 75 percent sold out and the second night, about 60 percent," Trunnell said.
He and his wife, Julie, have planted 35 different varieties of sunflowers scattered across four acres, Trunnell said.
Picnic tables are set up in and around the sunflowers.
One or two couples will be seated at each table, Trunnell said.
"The sunflowers are blooming right on time," he said. "They are different colors and different sizes. Some are very short and some are 10 to 12 feet tall."
The Sunflower Fest for the whole family is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 7 and Sept. 14 and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sept. 8 and Sept. 15.
Admission is $10.95.
The Farm Grille and The Grainery will be open with food and slushies, lemonade, apple cider and other refreshments.
Trunnell said there are more than 30 attractions include an interactive corn maze, animal barnyard, jumping pillow and a giant slide.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
