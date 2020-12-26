Trunnell's Farm Market fudge flavors the holiday season

When you first step into Trunnell’s Farm Market’s Utica location, it’s akin to walking into a longtime relative’s home for Christmas. The store is bursting with wall-to-wall carefully crafted and colorful packages, warm, friendly faces that greet you at the door, the lingering smell of freshly baked goods and the hot pan of fudge that’s cooling on the counter.
And this fudge is just one of the store’s hallmarks that Kevin Trunnell, co-owner of Trunnell’s Farm Market with his wife, Julie, has been selling since 2008. But its sugary beginnings didn’t take form with an idea but heavy gusts of wind.
In 2007, a windstorm blew down the lean-to shed that he had been successfully selling sweet corn and other vegetables out of and an old tobacco barn behind it. After both buildings collapsed, he told himself that this was a clean slate and a chance to build something new.
“So, we started drawing on paper and meeting with architects and engineers about the design of the building,” he said.
In the winter, Trunnell traveled to Boston to a retail market and agritourism trade fair and sat through a business leadership conference. During the conference, Trunnell discovered that the host made and sold fudge.
“He used those examples of his own business, and how he did his leadership, and I thought, ‘You know, if we get this market built, I’m gonna sell fudge,’ It convinced me that people love fudge and all different flavors of fudge,” he said,
He then opened the store in June 2008 and began selling fudge right away. Trunnell said he was so overwhelmed by how popular the creamy slabs were that he began developing more flavors overtime, and his sales have been growing every year.
Some of these flavors like peanut butter, chocolate, chocolate nut, and their most popular flavor, Kentucky bourbon, customers can get year-around. Other flavors like peach nut, summer sunrise and pumpkin patch — a type of vanilla-flavored fudge that resembles a small field of pumpkins complete with vines growing from the ground — are only made seasonly.
When it comes to inventing these new flavors that will tickle their customers tastebuds year around, Trunnell said some come from experimenting, and others, he’s collaborated with other farm markets.
“We’ve made friends with other farm markets, really all over the U.S., and so we can collaborate that way. And we share some of our unique recipes, and they’ll share some of their recipes with us,” he said.
One of the key ingredients to any of Trunnell’s fudge recipes is consistency. The store varies how much fudge it will make based on customer demand.
“You don’t want to make too much ahead of time, and we just anticipate our needs. And some days, it may be one day a week. Just depends on the time of year. In the fall, we can make it three days a week,” he said.
But Trunnell and his staff use the same recipes, source ingredients from the same supplies and make the fudge using the same techniques and measurements as years past.
And baker Nize Jimenez, who has worked at the Utica location for the last two years, can attest to that. During that time, she’s been responsible for baking bread, making fudge and cooking chicken. Before that, she did restaurant work.
Whenever Jimenez makes the fudge, she said she doesn’t try to memorize the recipes because there are so many flavors that they make every day. Instead, she follows the recipes that are listed on the wall.
“We have to follow the recipe exactly how it is, because you don’t want to mess the fudge up,” she said.
And it’s this continuous practice of consistency that keeps the fudge as thick and flavorful today as it will be in the future.
“If somebody comes in and buys Kentucky bourbon fudge this week, and they come back two months later, it’s gotta taste the same,” he said. “And so, we have very specific recipes of each ingredient, and how to do it, and the weight — every pan weighs the exact same. So when we sell you a square of fudge, it’s always going to be the same weight. No matter what flavor you get or when you come and get it, that square’s going to be the same size.”
To purchase Trunnell’s Farm Market fudge, visit its Utica location at 9255 U.S. 431, its Kentucky 54 location at 4399 Spring Hill Drive or online at www.trunnellsfarmmarket.com.
