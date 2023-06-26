Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk Tanya Bowman and her staff go all out to raise awareness and funding for Trust for Life, and this year they are offering area residents the chance to take part in a raffle that includes thousands of dollars worth of prizes.
“When I took office, in my very first staff meeting was about Trust for Life,” Bowman said. “People knew that we asked them if they wanted to donate to Trust for Life when they get their driver’s licenses, but very few people really seemed to know what it was.”
Trust for Life is a statewide initiative that looks to connect those in need with those willing to donate tissue and organs, with Kentucky’s Circuit Court Clerks and their offices serving as one vital piece of that puzzle by signing motorists up to be donors.
Bowman said that Trust for Life actually was actually started by a group of Circuit Court Clerks back in the 1990s when the Clark County Circuit Court Clerk lost someone close to them who was waiting for an organ transplant.
Trust for Life now also teams with the Lyons Eye Bank, who helps find recipients for donated corneas, and Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates, which matches donations with those on the organ transplant list.
“When I took office I wanted to do a lot to help spread awareness,” Bowman said. “It was personal to me because I’d had friends who had received organs go on to live longer and more productive lives because of transplants.”
This year that is a raffle, which includes the following: an above ground pool from Cavanaugh Pools valued at $899, $1,000 cash, $100 Lowe’s gift card, $100 Walmart gift card, $200 Blu Boy gift certificate, Stihl Weed Eater valued at $189, Stihl Chainsaw valued at $300, two car detailing gift certificates and much more. The current list of items is valued at over $6,000.
“Its a winner takes all raffle,” Bowman said. “I’ve had people tell me that we should split it up, but I think it would just be too confusing. This way we get one lucky winner...or a blessed winner as I call them.”
Raffle tickets can be purchased through the Circuit Court Clerks Office and are $10 each or six for $50.
The winner will be drawn during a Facebook Live drawing on July 21. Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson will draw the winning ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.