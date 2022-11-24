Tucker heads to Boston for the special conference

Ella Tucker with her mother Shelby, father Mark, sister Emma, her mini aussiedoodle, Selly, and Connor the cat.

 Submitted

Ella Tucker is a freshman at LaRue County High School and has been selected to attend The Congress of Future Medical Leaders.

According to the news release, the event is held just outside Boston on the University of Massachusetts Lowell campus and is purposed to honor, inspire, motivate and direct top students in the country who are interested in medical careers.

Amy Smith can be reached at 270/505-1416 or asmith@thenewsenterprise.com.

