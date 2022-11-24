Tucker heads to Boston for the special conference

Ella Tucker is a freshman at LaRue County High School and has been selected to attend The Congress of Future Medical Leaders.
According to the news release, the event is held just outside Boston on the University of Massachusetts Lowell campus and is purposed to honor, inspire, motivate and direct top students in the country who are interested in medical careers.
Tucker, the daughter of Mark and Shelby Tucker of Elizabethtown, will be accompanied by her mother on the trip and the two hope to visit Hershey, Pennsylvania, and New York as well as Boston.
“I’m really excited about the trip,” Tucker said. “And I hope to gain an insight on what it’s like to be in the medical field and make sure it’s really what I want to do.”
Tucker said nomination letters for the three-day Congress are sent out based on ACT scores, especially science scores.
According to the press release, Ella’s nomination was signed by Dr. Mario Capecchi, winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine and the science director of the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists.
Tucker said science and the medical profession have interested her since she was little.
I really like my classes this year,” she said. “I took a science class over the summer, so now I’m in sophomore science.”
The courses help her work towards her career goal.
“I want to be a pharmaceutical scientist, which is like a scientist who researches medicine and stuff like that,” she said.
By participating in the program, Tucker will be provided the opportunity to connect through free online social networks with future doctors and medical scientists.
The news release said the goal of the Congress is to provide mentoring and guidance to focused, bright and determined students such as Tucker.
In addition to her normal classwork, Tucker said she participates in the Kentucky Youth Assembly at LaRue County High School.
“It’s kind of a mock government conference that my school does,” she said.
Tucker also is involved in Beta Club and track and cross country.
“I really like to run,” she said.
Outside of school, Tucker helps with the 3-year-old Sunday class at First Christian Church in Elizabethtown where she attends.
Tucker has a sister, Emma, and the family has two pets, a mini aussiedoodle, Selly, and a cat named Connor.
Amy Smith can be reached at 270/505-1416 or asmith@thenewsenterprise.com.
