The following will be closed on Tuesday, Nov. 12:
Daviess County Public Schools
Owensboro Catholic Schools
Hancock County Schools
McLean County Schools
Muhlenberg County Schools
Ohio County Schools
Tonight’s Commonwealth Caucus forum hosted by state lawmakers has been canceled because of bad weather
