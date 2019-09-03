Turf at Fisher Park 'game changer,' Bratcher says

Jack C. Fisher Park has lost 50% of its baseball and softball tournaments this year because of rain, Jared Bratcher, sports marketing director for the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, told board members recently.
"But with turf, we won't have that problem," he said. "We'll still be able to play."
The city is working to replace the dirt and grass in the infields at the four ballparks at Jack C. Fisher Park on Owensboro's west side with a synthetic material to prevent mud and water on the basepaths.
The synthetic material dries quickly after a rain, Bratcher said.
"We used to have a lot of teams from up north come down for tournaments," he said. "But we had too many rainouts, and they stopped coming. I think we can get them back. With turf, we won't have that problem."
Bratcher said, "With the new turf, that facility will be really busy. There won't be any open weekends (available) on the schedule in 2021."
But 2020 will see problems.
The ball fields will be closed until May for Phase I of the work, and they will close again in August for Phase II of the work, Bratcher said.
"August is our slowest month," he said.
The revamped fields "will be a game-changer," Bratcher said. "We will have to determine who rents the fields. There will be no more one-day events there. We prefer three-day events or even a week."
He said, "We're working on some major events that I hope we can announce next month. They're major national events that will bring in 90% of the people from out of town."
"My guess is Fisher Park would double the number of tournaments if it had turf," Bratcher said last year when turf was first proposed.
Sports tourism means $30 million-plus each year to the local economy, he said then.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said recently that the parking lots at Fisher Park will be expanded and new batting cages will be installed.
The city recently received three bids for the work at the park.
Those bidding were ATG Sports of Andover, Kansas, $998,815; Vescio’s Sports Fields of Lexington, $1,024,580 and Mid-American Golf and Landscape of Lees Summit, Missouri, $987,935.
Amanda Rogers, parks and recreation director, said recently that Fisher Park has 22 to 26 weekends of tourism a year, averages at least 30 teams per weekend and brings in an estimated $11 million in economic impact annually.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
