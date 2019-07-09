Turley pleads guilty in officer shooting

David Thomas Turley, the man charged with shooting an Owensboro police officer last year on Hathaway Street, pleaded guilty to lesser charges Monday morning in Daviess Circuit Court.
The plea agreement diverted Turley's sentence, meaning he won't face any time in prison.
Turley, 62, said Monday afternoon the plea agreement was good for him and his family.
"I just got through prostate cancer removal, and at the age of 62, I didn't want to take that chance" of being convicted at trial, Turley said. "I wanted the assurance of being with my grandkids."
Turley was indicted with first-degree assault in the Oct. 10 incident. Turley was charged with shooting former OPD officer Zach Morris, while Morris was looking over the fence at the home where Turley lived along with his son's family.
Morris was investigating a report of a suspicious person in the 500 block of Hathaway Street at 5:35 a.m. when the shooting occurred. According to Kentucky State Police reports, Morris told KSP detective Jonathan Whittaker he chased a man down an alley, and then doubled back, looking over fences to see if the man was hiding in one of the yards.
Morris said he was looking over the tall wooden fence into Turley's son's backyard while standing on a bicycle, when he saw a man approaching in the yard.
Morris told Whittaker he identified himself as an OPD officer more than once, but the man, later identified as Turley, kept walking toward him. Morris told investigators Turley began raising his right arm, which contained a gun, and that Morris drew his handgun and fired three times.
Turley said he was inside is son's house when he saw a light in the yard. KSP reports say Turley went back to his trailer in the backyard, saw the light again, and went back into the yard with his handgun. Turley told KSP detectives he saw someone looking over the fence with a flashlight, started working toward the light and her the person say something. Turley said he couldn't understand what the person was saying.
Turley told detectives he was walking toward the fence when he saw muzzle flashes and heard two shots. Turley returned fire, fell down and climbed behind a tree.
"He (Morris) popped off two rounds, and I didn't know who it was, so I popped four back," Turley said Monday afternoon. "If I'd known it was an officer, I wouldn't have walked out" into the yard, Turley said.
Morris was struck in the abdomen by a bullet fragment that went under his bullet proof vest.
Morris was hospitalized by later returned to work with OPD.
But he has since left OPD and is now employed as a deputy with the Daviess County Sheriff's Department.
Whittaker, the KSP investigator on the incident, called the shooting "an unfortunate set of circumstances for all parties involved," and said both Morris and Turley were "justified in their actions."
Extreme emotional disturbance is a legal term for when a person is so overcome with emotions he can't control his actions.
Judge Joe Castlen accepted the plea agreement, which sentenced Turley to two years in prison and diverted the sentence. If Turley doesn't commit a new offense, the charges will be dismissed in two years.
"He went 61 years without ever being charged with a speeding ticket," Turley's son, David L. Turley, said Monday.
Under the plea agreement, Turley won't be charged any court costs, and will have the firearm used in the incident returned at the end of the two years.
Mike Van Meter, an assistant Commonwealth's Attorney, said prosecutors felt the resolution was appropriate.
"We reached the agreement after extensive consultation with the victim, officer Morris," Van Meter said. Morris was "in agreement" with the plea deal.
"We felt like this was the best resolution," Van Meter said.
During Monday's hearing in Daviess Circuit Court, Turley's attorney, Evan Taylor, said Turley wanted to take the plea agreement.
"I have encouraged Mr. Turley to go to trial," Taylor told the judge. "But his health situation, his knowledge of all the facts and, quite simply, his desire to put it all behind him is compelling his decision."
Later, Taylor said: "I think a lot of people would have liked to have seen (the case) go to a jury ... Maybe a younger person would have made a different decision, but he promised his grandkids he's always be there."
Turley said living with the case has been difficult.
"It has been hell," Turley said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.