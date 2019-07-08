David T. Turley, a Hathaway Street man charged with shooting an Owensboro police officer last year as the officer was standing outside Turley's son's backyard, pleaded guilty to lesser charges Monday morning in Daviess Circuit Court. The plea agreement diverted Turley's sentence, meaning he won't face any time in prison.
Turley, 62, was charged with first-degree assault in the Oct. 10 incident. Turley was indicted on the assault charge for shooting OPD Officer Zach Morris while Morris was looking over the fence on the home where Turley lived along with his son's family in the 500 block of Hathaway Street. Morris, who was investigating a suspicious person in the neighborhood, was hospitalized but later returned to duty and has since gone to work for the Daviess County Sheriff's Department.
A Kentucky State Police investigator called the shooting "an unfortunate set of circumstances for all parties involved," and said both Morris and Turley were "justified in their actions."
Turley pleaded guilty Monday to assault under extreme emotional duress. Judge Joe Castlen accepted the plea agreement, which sentenced Turley to two years in prison and diverted the sentence. If Turley doesn't commit a new offense, the charges will be dismissed in two years.
This story will be updated.
