A Daviess County man was charged with theft and a Sacramento man was charged with receiving stolen property in connection with a string of thefts that Daviess County sheriff's deputies believe went on for weeks or months.
Joshua D. Lagrone, 32, of the 6800 of Leslie Lane and Truman B. Burden, 47, of Sacramento were charged in connection with thefts that mostly targeted construction sites and businesses.
At least one of the thefts, of a camper, occurred in Bowling Green. Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the sheriff's department, said deputies are still trying to determine the number of thefts that took place.
Some owners "didn't even know the property was missing," Smith said.
Smith said Deputy Kelsey Skaggs was investigating a theft from a construction site on Graham Lane that led her to a property in the 9000 block of Pleasure Point. The property was connected to Lagrone and Burden, and Smith said deputies saw more items that were possibly stolen and obtained a search warrant.
On the property, deputies found the camper, construction materials, firearms, go-karts and other items.
Lagrone was charged with theft by unlawful taking over $500. Burden was charged with receiving stolen property and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
Both were being held Monday in the Daviess County Detention Center.
