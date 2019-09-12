Two minors and a Paducah man were pronounced dead early Tuesday morning following the pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Paducah, according to a Paducah Police Department press release.
Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, Paducah police received a call for a stolen vehicle from the parking lot of Incognito Gentlemen's Club located on Clark's River Road in Paducah. Shortly after, an officer observed the stolen vehicle on Jackson Street near Lone Oak Road.
Officers began to follow the vehicle before the driver began to speed up, causing a pursuit, the release stated. During the pursuit, several items were allegedly tossed from the car.
The stolen vehicle then traveled south on Schneidman Road when it went airborne after driving over a railroad crossing. The vehicle reportedly ran off the road and struck a tree in the yard of a home before a portion of the vehicle collided with the front porch and roof supports.
According to the police report, the driver, Caleb A. Puckett, 20, of Broad Street, Paducah, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The report also confirmed that the two passengers of the car also died at the scene.
Several officers rendered first aid to the occupants before medical personnel arrived, the report added.
John Rittenhouse, Christian County Public Schools director of public information, has confirmed that both juvenile passengers were enrolled at Christian County High School.
Paducah Police and Coroner's Office are continuing to investigate the crash.
