Two Daviess County roads remained underwater as of Tuesday, the result of a week’s worth of heavy rainfall and an elevated Ohio River that resulted in multiple roads throughout the county closed due to flooding.
Daviess County Engineer Mark Brasher said Tuesday that both the east and west side of the county were affected by flooding due to the Ohio River and the rainfall only exacerbated the problem.
“This time of the year the ground is saturated, so we had more runoff than we normally would, say in the summertime,” he said. “So we had multiple factors going against us in the last week or two that are the cause of all those roads being under water.”
Brasher said that as of Tuesday, the only two county roads that remain closed due to flooding were Sutherland and Sharp roads.
“If water is crossing the road we close it and we put up an advanced warning sign,” Brasher said. “If our guys are approaching a road and the water is coming up, it may be just coming onto the pavement, but say we have more rain to come or the creeks have not crested yet, they will go ahead and close the road knowing that in an hour or two the water will go over the road.”
“We can’t be at every road at every moment so there is a certain amount of judgment that we have to make.”
While the road department works to try and make sure they are not cutting off residents from their homes, if a road is flooded it must be closed for safety.
“We try to place our signs where we are not prohibiting someone to go to their house, but obviously if their driveway is in a section of road that has been closed and water is over it, they should not go into that area,” Brasher said. It is a safety issue that should not be taken lightly, as roads are known to be deceptive when it comes to just how deep a flooded roadway can be.
“You really don’t know if the water has washed out the road and there is just a big ditch through the road,” Brasher said. “It may be only an inch or two of water as you go down the road but if it washes out a pipe, you might fall into a multiple feet deep trench.”
Brasher said the county will go out and review any roads that are closed due to flooding around noon and again before the end of the day to provide an update for individuals coming home from school or work.
The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook effective Tuesday morning for Western Kentucky, Southern Illinois, Southern Indiana and Southeast Missouri.
Thunderstorms may approach the Western edge of Kentucky through daybreak Wednesday with a possibility for strong to severe storms into Wednesday night.
From 1-2 inches of rainfall is forecast across the four-state area that may result in more localized flooding.
Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837
