Two Kentucky Wesleyan College students, one living on campus and one a commuter, have tested positive for the coronavirus. The residential student moved out of the college residence hall on April 5, and both are currently self-isolating off campus.
Two KWC students test positive for COVID-19
By Messenger-Inquirer
