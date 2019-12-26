Theatre Workshop of Owensboro's short play festival Summer Shorts was Jason Bostwick's welcome back into community theater, and now he has the pleasure to co-coordinate the annual event.
The annual one-act play festival is currently accepting plays through February 2020.
Summer Shorts began in the 1990s as a RiverPark Center production. After a few years there, it took a hiatus and TWO Executive Director Todd Reynolds asked the RPC if Theatre Workshop could continue the tradition.
Bostwick, who is co-coordinating the event this year, said the festival is "special and very welcoming," and that once plays are submitted TWO holds auditions for actors. The festival is a good way for new actors and directors to sink their teeth into community theater without a long commitment.
There are specific guidelines for submissions, but plays that have been featured in the past have hailed from as far away as New Zealand.
"We've had plays from New York, out west, from Australia," he said. "I've been involved in the last three. This is my fourth year involved with it. I just really love it. I became a (TWO) board member this past summer, and it's just something I've taken over to help keep this tradition going. We don't ever want it to go away."
McCellus Mays, co-coordinator of the play festival, said a $500 cash award will be given for the best play, and a $250 cash prize will be given to the audience favorite. He said this festival is a good chance to see new and unique plays, and reiterated that it's also great for people new to theater.
"With Summer Shorts being a series for short plays, five-to-10 minute productions, you don't have to commit to that full-length production," he said.
To submit a script, it must not have been published or performed before the competition; scripts must not be longer than 20 pages in PDF format; they should not call for more than five characters; and they should require minimal sets.
To submit a play or see the complete criteria for submission, visit theatreworkshop.org and click the link at the top of the page, or call 270-683-5333
The Owensboro Barbershop is the sponsor of the event.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
