Kentucky’s Council on Postsecondary Education is providing grants of up to $100,000 to Kentucky Wesleyan College and Owensboro Community & Technical College for summer bridge programs.
Nineteen other Kentucky universities also received funds, for a total of $1.5 million to be distributed.
Summer bridge programs provide emotional resources, academic and financial advising, and training in coursework and time management to help students transition from high school to college, and from the first year of college into the second.
This grant money comes from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund, which was created to help schools recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The grants will assist more than 1,800 high school and first-year college students in Kentucky.
“These programs will provide resources at a pivotal time and help us address some of the disparities from the past year,” said CPE’s President Aaron Thompson. “The first year of college is critical to every student’s long-term success, and we are committed to supporting them each step along the way.”
