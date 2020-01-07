Two Owensboro women are the first Daviess County residents to take part in the Kentucky Rural-Urban Exchange, a leadership program that seeks to build a greater cultural understanding through people, place and partnership.
Lauren Calhoun and Laura Farmer started their two-year appointments in July. Each year, RUX officials choose 75 members from across the state, but few of them hail from western Kentucky. Besides Calhoun and Farmer, one member is from McCracken County, one is from Grayson County and two are from Muhlenberg County.
Each year, RUX members travel to different parts of the state for three "community intensive" weekends. This year, they visited Kenton, Knott and Muhlenberg counties.
On these weekend trips, the group becomes totally immersed in the featured communities through their food, arts, history and culture. RUXers learn about the strengths and weaknesses of each region, and they look for shared bonds and experiences that can be used to create a brighter future for all Kentuckians.
Before joining RUX, Calhoun thought about three topics when her native state came to mind: bourbon, horses and barbecue.
"That's a myopic view of Kentucky," she said. "And it's harmful. This has been an eye-opening experience."
Through their experiences, Calhoun and Farmer have gained a new respect for the state and its citizens. And through RUX's "abundant future visioning exercise," the two have a new appreciation for Owensboro and Daviess County.
For example, local nonprofits, agencies and governments should be commended for providing an abundance of free access to the arts, Calhoun said. She used Friday After 5 and the new StoryWalk in Moreland Park as two examples.
She admired eastern Kentucky's interagency cooperation, and she saw some of the same happening in Muhlenberg County. Calhoun hopes Daviess County realizes the opportunities that exist from forming these types of partnerships.
Kentucky RUX is in its sixth year. It started as a partnership between Art of the Rural and Appalshop, both arts organizations.
RUX leans heavily on a concept called the "currency of connection."
That's where the community intensive workshops come into play. It's also where the people, place and partnership come into play.
"We believe that true leadership is a process of deepening connections to others and that the point of connection becomes the pipeline through which big ideas flow," the RUX website said.
Calhoun and Farmer work together at Owensboro Health. Neither knew the other had applied for a spot on RUX.
Farmer grew up in Syracuse, New York, which has about 143,000 residents. As an adult, she lived in Austin, Texas, a large urban area with nearly 1 million residents.
"My concept of Kentucky was very rural," Farmer said.
RUX has taught her a lot about Kentuckians, especially on the eastern side of the state.
"It has an amazingly rich culture, a very old culture," Farmer said. "It's incredible. The way they support each other was the most amazing thing to me."
Muhlenberg County is only about 45 minutes from Owensboro, but Calhoun and Farmer had no idea the Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center for the Kentucky National Guard existed.
Also, they learned about thumbpicking, a style of guitar playing that was born in western Kentucky coal-mining communities.
RUX highlights the value of each region in the state.
"This program brought out was is different, but it really brought out what is the same," Farmer said.
For more information about Kentucky RUX, go to kyrux.org. The application period to serve on RUX opens in March. The two-year appointments are staggered, so new residents join the group annually.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
