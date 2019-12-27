Two residents of a home on Kipling Drive were taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital early Friday morning after firefighters rescued them from a fire at the house.
The fire department said when it responded to the 1:10 a.m. blaze, flames were already shooting through the roof of the house.
The report said the fire was confined to rooms in the rear of the home.
The cause is still under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.