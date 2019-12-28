Fire and police officials are conducting an arson investigation on an early Friday morning fire and were in the process of determining if any charges will be filed.
The Owensboro Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1:10 a.m. Friday on the 3900 block of Kipling Drive, according to an OFD press release. Flames were reported through the roof of the home as the fire department was arriving. The fire was confined to rooms at the back of the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by Owensboro Police Department's investigation and evidence collection units, Kentucky State Police's arson investigators and the OFD.
Sgt. Jason Lee of OPD said officials were still investigating the fire as of Friday afternoon and an arson report was submitted to OPD's investigation unit.
"It is an arson investigation but just because it is an investigation doesn't mean that it's determined that charges will be filed yet," he said. "But it is being investigated as an arson to determine one way or another what exactly happened and if any charges would be filed."
Firefighters rescued two residents from the home, who were transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Neighbors said Shelby and David Lashbrook were injured.
Brian Hamby, marketing director for Owensboro Health, said Shelby Lashbrook was treated and transferred to an undisclosed location. Hamby did not have any information on David Lashbrook.
Anyone with information about the fire is encouraged to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
