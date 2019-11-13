TWO to host gala Thursday

Theatre Workshop of Owensboro is inducting four individuals onto its Wall of Honor during its annual gala on Thursday at the Miller House at 301 E. Fifth St.
While tickets are already sold out for the event, TWO Executive Director Todd Reynolds said the community will have another opportunity next spring to support the organization. TWO's annual gala is a fundraiser for the nonprofit, but for the past three years, it has also been a time for the organization to honor past and current community members who have devoted so much time and energy to it.
This year, TWO is honoring Frank and Martha Coombs, who were among the founding members of the theater. Reynolds said he did not personally know them, but he has a copy of the program from the first production put on by TWO and their names are listed as working on the show.
"They were both intimately involved in all the building blocks of putting this place together," Reynolds said. "They were both board members and played important roles in establishing who we are."
Jane Brewer will also be inducted onto the Wall of Honor. Brewer was also a founding member of the theater group, and when Reynolds first started working with TWO, she was still active in theater.
"She was a terrific lady and had been cast in the star role in the first play that I directed for the theater," Reynolds said. "About midway through the rehearsal process, I got a call from her and she let me know she had to drop out of the show. She had pancreatic cancer, and passed away on the opening weekend of the show."
He said that hit him hard. She "was one of my heroes."
Bob Godthaab will also be among this class of individuals inducted onto the Wall of Honor. He was a drama teacher and was directing shows at Owensboro High School while still in college. He went on to establish a thespian society in New Jersey and was involved for several years in community theater in Tell City, Indiana.
"He was one of the first people I met when I came here as well, and served on the board, directed a lot of shows, and was even in a few plays," Reynolds said.
Reynolds said these people are not only special to the organization, but special to the community.
"They are the kind of folks who have reached out and touched a lot of lives," he said. "We are proud to have them up there (on the Wall of Honor.)"
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
