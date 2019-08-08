"The Importance of Being Earnest" was the play that introduced Todd Reynolds to the Theatre Workshop of Owensboro in the late 1970s when his then-girlfriend brought him to the performance to see her sister.
Reynolds, now the executive director of the community theater group, said for that reason he is excited to see the show return to Owensboro. It opens Friday when area high school students don their Victorian outfits to perform the show that is called "a trivial comedy for serious people."
The play was written by Oscar Wilde in the late 1800s and tells a satirical story of Victorian social issues. It is considered a classic, with Reynolds noting that "classics are classics for a reason."
When Reynolds directed the play in the early 2000s, the group of high school actors and actresses would giggle while rehearsing lines. That's because, Reynolds said, theater is like a time machine in that it has the ability to connect audiences across generations.
"It doesn't matter that Oscar Wilde wrote this more than 100 years ago, it's still funny and holds up to this day," he said.
Thad Mayhugh, the play's director, agreed, saying he has continuously been impressed with the 13 actors and actresses involved with the production. They range in age from 15 to 20 and Mayhugh said they have done really well learning their lines, of which there are many.
He especially likes seeing a younger generation interested in an older piece of writing. It's a classic, but it "still holds up," he said.
"Good writing is good writing forever," he said. "The comedy holds up today. It's hilarious."
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.