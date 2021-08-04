Tyson Foods will be one of the first major employers of frontline workers to require all of its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The company, which employees about 56,000 U.S. workers, said in a statement Tuesday that employees at U.S. office locations will have until Oct. 1 to receive their COVID-19 vaccination, while all other team members will have until Nov. 1.
Tyson Foods, which is headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, has a manufacturing facility in Robards in Henderson County, as well as a hatchery in Calhoun.
Derek Burleson, public relations manager for Tyson Foods, said Tuesday that the company understands that some individuals would perhaps rather quit their jobs than be vaccinated, but company officials hope that can be avoided.
“We certainly hope that is not the case and what we are going to do is to continue to educate team members about the vaccines, address their concerns, answer any questions they might have and again, try to make the vaccine as accessible as possible to them, but moving forward, this is a condition of employment but we hope it doesn’t come to that,” he said.
Burleson said U.S. employees at the company’s hatcheries will also be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Yes, they will,” he said. “This policy covers all of our U.S. employees, so yes, they are included in that group.”
According to Tyson, this action makes the company the largest U.S. food company to require COVID-19 vaccinations for its entire workforce. Currently, nearly half of Tyson’s U.S. workforce has been vaccinated and the virus reportedly remains low among employees.
Claudia Coplein, chief medical officer of Tyson Foods, said with rising cases of the virus as well as severe illness and hospitalization, now is the time for employees who have not yet been vaccinated to take their turn.
“Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the single most effective thing we can do to protect our team members, their families and their communities,” Coplein said.
Since February, Tyson Foods has hosted more than 100 vaccination events for team members across the country with additional onsite vaccination events to be scheduled in the future. The company said it will continue to collaborate with local health departments and health care providers to make the vaccine more accessible.
Tyson Foods President & CEO Donnie King said in a memo to employees that team members that belong to a union will be subject to the results of union bargaining on the issue.
“We did not take this decision lightly,” King told employees in the memo. “We have spent months encouraging our team members to get vaccinated — today, under half of our team members are. We take this step today because nothing is more important than our team members’ health and safety, and we thank them for the work they do, every day, to help us feed this country, and our world.”
The company has reportedly spent $700 million on COVID-19 related efforts since the start of the pandemic, including the purchase and distribution of PPE and providing on-site testing and vaccinations.
