West Kentucky Community and Technical College and the University of Louisville announced a memorandum of understanding Thursday that will bring a U of L School of Dentistry clinic to the WKCTC campus, beginning as early as this summer.
The clinic will be open to the public and geared toward helping underserved populations, primarily Medicaid patients, which make up about 28% of the area’s population, according to information provided at the announcement. The clinic also will provide dental students with experience in working with diverse and rural patient populations.
The clinic will be on the second floor of WKCTC’s Anderson Technical Building.
WKCTC President Anton Reece and Dr. T. Gerard Bradley, dean of the U of L School of Dentistry, said the preliminary timeline has a full-time dentist coming in this summer, with up to six students joining the clinic in January 2021.
“It is certainly an original resource here at West Kentucky Community and Technical College,” Reece said, “and it adds to our blueprint that the operative word for us is ‘community.’ This is a very tangible way of meeting the unique needs, health and access to education with the training provided for our dental assistant students and to the Louisville students as well.”
Reece mentioned that this is the third partnership with WKCTC involving four-year colleges. The college has memorandums of understanding with Murray State University and the University of Kentucky College of Engineering.
“That’s very important,” he said. “It’s all about that seamless pathway (to a four-year degree) and an incredible foundation. If students can come to us and opt to transfer, or particularly as we focus on workforce development, this is a ‘come-to’ place.
“We want students to have clear, sound choices and know that they can get that right here in Paducah without traveling hundreds of miles or leaving the state. We need to keep more of our brightest and best right here in this region, and those partnerships help that.”
Bradley also praised the partnership, which will bolster the experiences of U of L students studying dentistry.
“We want our students to go and experience the culture of these areas — the diversity of the population,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll get more people to come back to communities like this when they graduate and actually be a part of the community.”
Bradley said some of the services could be covered by Medicaid and that the costs of other services would be low.
“We’re providing a pay structure that is similar to our dental school,” he said. “So if you look at the benchmark of fees where dental schools fees are commissioned for private practice, we’re at about 50 or 60% of what the going commercial rate is out there.
“We’ve got to make our costs. We have to have a sustainable clinic, so it’s not a free dental clinic, but it certainly is an affordable clinic, and for the Medicaid population, it’s a great resource for them to get out of pain, get the pathology dealt with and, hopefully, get them on the road to dental health.”
Bradley said the school would advertise for a full-time dentist for the clinic soon.
“The critical thing is that we need to identify a provider,” he said. “We’re going to … look for somebody who is going to live in this community, and it’s going to be a dentist — a U of L employee, a faculty member — who will be calibrated by our faculty at the University of Louisville and housed here.
“We expect our students to live here. We expect them to be embedded in the community. We will have them do community outreach activities — oral health literacy, oral health information.”
