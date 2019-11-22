Russell Coleman, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, visited McLean County on Thursday as part of an effort to build relationships with all of the counties in the district and to ensure smaller counties that they are not being overlooked.
Coleman was sworn in in 2017 after being appointed by President Donald Trump and is the chief law enforcement officer for the Western district of the state, which holds a population of about 2.2 million in its 53 counties.
In an effort to build relationships with all of the counties in the district, Coleman has made a promise to visit all 53 to speak with local law enforcement, county and city government and residents about what he does in his role.
“I work with some extraordinary people in law enforcement and we’re working cases that are making a difference, but the folks we serve don’t have a sense of what we’re doing ofentimes because we’ve been too Jefferson County-centric … and oftentimes, we just haven’t talked about it,” Coleman said.
Coleman said his role is to work with state and local law enforcement agencies to work cases against drug traffickers, child pornography, business fraud and elder fraud.
“In terms of what we do, it is … looking for that trigger-puller, the most violent offender, it is drugs and it is technology getting its hooks in our kids … in our businesses in terms of fraud. We’re working complex cyber cases and also elder fraud,” he said.
Coleman said while fighting drug trafficking in Louisville and Jefferson County is a big priority, he wants to be present and relevant in other counties too so that people in more rural communities do not feel forgotten and overlooked. He said he wants to work with and engage communities in the district and let people know what the Department of Justice is doing in Kentucky.
“We’re not seeking anything other than for you to know that we’re doing this work on your behalf,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to broadening those relationships.”
cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
