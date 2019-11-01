U.S. Bank donates Owensboro home to combat veteran

Ed and Amy Hawk and three of their children will be moving from Chapman, Kansas, to Owensboro this month to a home donated by U.S. Bank through its Housing Opportunities after Military Engagement program, in conjunction with Freedom Alliance’s Heroes to Homeowners program.
The organizations are partnering to donate homes in four cities to former military families on the same day.
The Hawks will be handed the keys to their newly renovated three-bedroom, two-bath home in southwestern Owensboro in a ceremony at 10 a.m. on Nov. 11.
Ed Hawk, 48, said Thursday that they were stationed at Fort Campbell for a few years and had visited Owensboro.
"We were looking for a city in Kentucky for retirement," he said. "We wanted a place not too big and not too small."
He said they heard about the U.S. Bank/Freedom Alliance program and applied for the house in Owensboro's Town & Country subdivision, which is being donated to the family with no mortgage.
Hawk and his wife have six adult children and have fostered more than 150.
They adopted three of their foster children.
And the five of them will be moving to Owensboro.
Hawk, who grew up in Maine, enlisted in the U.S. Army when he was 18.
His first deployment was to Iraq in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm.
The retired master sergeant returned to Iraq in 2002.
He suffered shrapnel wounds from a grenade during that tour, he said.
Hawk retired in 2011 after 21 years of service.
U.S. Bank, Daviess County's second-largest private employer, says on its website that it donates bank-owned homes to "military service organizations, which in turn renovate them and donate them mortgage-free to wounded veterans and their families."
Freedom Alliance, which was created in 1990 by two Vietnam veterans, says on its website that it has awarded mortgage-free homes to wounded combat veterans in California, Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Florida, New Mexico, Washington and now Kentucky.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(1) comment
I know Lawrence hated to write this article. He only likes reporting negative news about US Bank.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.