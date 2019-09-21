U.S. Bank's employees volunteer at Botanical Garden

U.S. Bank gives each of its employees two paid days each year to do volunteer work in the community.
And Western Kentucky Botanical Garden is one of the local beneficiaries.
"We also work with the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra, the United Way, the Neblett Center, Alma Randolph's HUTS project and other places," Patty Millay, vice president for employee performance excellence & community engagement at U.S. Bank Home Mortgage in Owensboro, said this week.
She said, "U.S. Bank has recurring volunteer opportunities twice monthly with the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden. We have had over 60 employees volunteer to assist in a variety of roles this year."
Millay said the bank is "proud to be a partner with such a beautiful venue."
The Garden, 25 Carter Road, features a large herb garden, a rose garden, an English cottage garden, a Kentucky symbol quilt garden, a Japanese memorial garden, an ericaceous garden, the Moonlite Children's garden, the University of Kentucky Extension display garden and a Western Kentucky University experimental garden.
Millay said that on Sept. 12, volunteers were at the Garden for a Day of Community Engagement.
"Did they ever work here last week!" Susie Tyler, the Garden's director, said this week. "Last Thursday, 12 employee volunteers worked here for four hours. Does anyone need to be reminded of the heat that day?"
"We have a long-standing relationship with the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden and are the premier sponsor of Balloons in the Garden each June," Evan A. Lapiska, vice president of public affairs and corporate communications for U.S. Bank, said in an email.
"In addition, we have established recurring dates with the garden to give opportunities for our employees to use their volunteer hours," he said. "Bankers love to get outside and soak up some sunshine. We have volunteers gardening twice monthly through the growing season."
Tyler said, "The Garden is definitely benefiting from the program. It's an interesting experience. Sometimes, those coming know each other, sometimes not."
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
