U.S. 60 in Stanley reopens to traffic

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reopened Friday the portion of U.S. 60 in Stanley that had been closed to traffic for nearly four months.
Keirsten Jaggers, public information officer for the state highway department's Madisonville office, said the $2.39 million project, which is to elevate the road from future flooding, isn’t finished but the remaining work can be done with traffic.
“We’ll have lane restrictions during the day but both lanes will be open at night,” Jaggers said.
The state closed U.S. 60 West between Wimsatt Road at mile marker 5.4 and Jack Bosley Road at mile marker 6.5 on June 26.
Jaggers said a detour was created to accommodate both commercial and regular vehicle traffic. However, semitrailers were frequently taking the wrong route along Griffith Station Road, a narrow residential road not built to support the weight of commercial traffic. It also contained railroad tracks that created crossing problems for the semitrailers.
On July 15, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reported a semitrailer that got stuck on railroad tracks on Griffith Station Road, and a semitrailer traveling along the narrow roadway went off the edge and overturned on the road a week earlier. A second semitrailer attempting to cross over the railroad tracks bottomed out on the tracks on Aug. 1, snarling traffic for nearly four hours.
And then on Oct. 11, a train struck a tractor-trailer that became stuck on the tracks. There were no injuries reported.
Jaggers said she wasn’t sure if the truckers were getting confused or lost but that “there were issues of the tractor-trailers not staying on the detour route.”
U.S. 60 was expected to remain closed until the end of the year.
But to avoid further safety concerns and alleviate the traffic within the Stanley community, the state highway department decided to remove the detour. The remaining work includes adding guardrails, seeding and elevating another section of the roadway.
According to Jaggers, the project, which is being done by Yager Materials, LLC., is on schedule and expected to be finished by December.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
