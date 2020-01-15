Kentucky Wesleyan College and Brescia University were both named on the U.S. News & World Report 2020 Best Online Bachelor Degree Program list.
Kentucky Wesleyan College ranked No. 80 on the list, tying with Anderson University in Anderson, South Carolina; Berkeley College, in Paramus, New Jersey; Bowling Green State University, in Bowling Green, Ohio; Fort Hays State University, in Hays, Kansas; Linfield College, in McMinnville, Oregon; McKendree University, in Lebanon, Illinois; Northern Arizona University, in Flagstaff, Arizona; Saint Leo University, in Saint Leo, Florida; University of Houston-Downtown, in Houston, Texas; University of Louisville, in Louisville; University of Nebraska-Omaha, out of Omaha, Nebraska; and Westfield State University, out of Westfield, Massachusetts.
Rebecca Francis, KWC director of adult and online education and associate dean, said it is an honor to appear in the U.S. News & World Report rankings. Such recognition is “a testament to the students, faculty and staff who provide engaging, encouraging and intellectually stimulating online environments for learning and teaching,” she said.
“I am so proud of our students who, after being out of college for up to 20 years, make the commitment to return to complete their bachelor’s degree through KWC online bachelor’s degree programs,” she said. “They thrive in a learning community that emphasizes personal attention.”
Brescia University ranked No. 217 on the list, tying with Blue Mountain College, in Blue Mountain, Mississippi; Colorado Christian University, in Lakewood, Colorado; Eastern University in St. Davids, Pennsylvania; Oral Roberts University, in Tulsa, Oklahoma; and University of Indianapolis, in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The Rev. Larry Hostetter, Brescia’s president, said he is always pleased when the school receives such accolades. The U.S. News & World Report “always does a good job of identifying quality programs and we are appreciative or being recognized with our online programs,” Hostetter said.
“It’s one way that we can teach the Brescia Difference to those who aren’t right there on campus but are spread throughout the U.S.,” he said. “So it makes me very grateful for the faculty and staff who deserve all the credit for their hard work in making sure the online experience is the best educational experience as possible.”
U.S. News & World Report compiles the list using data submitted by colleges and universities that is collected throughout summer and fall of 2019. U.S. News assessed schools based on four categories: engagement, services and technologies, faculty credentials and training, and expert opinion, according to its website.
The site also said that gathering this information required two steps: compiling a list of schools that offered online bachelor’s degree programs and collecting data from those schools.
There were 345 higher education programs on the Best Online Bachelor’s Programs list and a total of 353 schools listed in the overall rankings.
