University of Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky University and Western Kentucky University students are being asked to move out of their dorms after in-person classes were canceled Tuesday through the end of the spring 2020 semester over the coronavirus outbreak.
UK President Eli Capilouto announced that UK has moved to online or alternative formats for instruction from March 23 through the rest of the semester in response to the spread of COVID-19.
Previously Capilouto announced that UK would use online instruction for the two weeks following this week’s spring break.
But in an email Tuesday, Capilouto said that he was taking a series of actions — including moving to online learning for the rest of the semester — in response to the quickly evolving nature and spread of the virus.
“We have a responsibility to do everything we can to stem the tide of this disease,” Capilouto said. “It requires us to make significant changes to honor our most important principles: protecting the health, safety, and well-being of everyone in our community; and enabling our students, faculty, and staff to succeed.”
The alterations don’t change the semester completion date for students or affect the timeline for students earning degrees, UK said.
A move out date was not announced, said University of Kentucky spokesman Jay Blanton. But students will get more information on that point Thursday.
Commencement was postponed and will be rescheduled.
UK will communicate as soon as possible about next steps to ensure everyone involved can make travel plans, officials said.
Eastern Kentucky University and Western Kentucky University officials made similar decisions Tuesday.
EKU students must leave dorms by April 1 with exceptions granted by application only. Graduation was delayed, said David T. McFaddin, EKU’s interim president.
WKU will continue to deliver instruction via alternate delivery formats through the end of the spring semester, with no face-to-face instruction occurring the remainder of this academic term. All spring commencement events were postponed, President Timothy C. Caboni said.
Western will have more information about move out plans within 48 hours, officials said.
UK students will be required to go home unless they receive approval to remain on campus. Blanton said there could be exceptions, such as international students.
UK also was developing a process for refunds for housing and dining, which will be soon be announced.
“I am confident that the measures that have been taken are in the best interest of the health and safety of our students and community,” said UK Student Body President Michael Hamilton said Tuesday. “Although some may be disappointed that classes will remain online through the duration of the spring semester, I want to encourage students to see the bigger picture.”
UK will allow students to remain on campus if they have no other place to go; they only have to fill out a form indicating their need, said Hamilton, a senior from Johnson County.
“This reflects the dedication to student well-being that I have witnessed since the beginning of these decisions, and I am so proud of and thankful for our leadership in how they have put student need first during these times of uncertainty,” Hamilton said.
Much of the UK campus will move to remote work or work from home options for the rest of spring break.
Supervisors and department chairs will be expected to provide maximum flexibility to employees who need to work remotely in the short term and in the weeks to come so they can manage personal, family and health needs, the university announced.
Some employees who support critical operations— UK HealthCare, public safety, utilities, online learning, vital research functions — will remain on campus. Supervisors were developing plans for how critical support functions will operate.
UK officials said they will be communicating regularly about how work will be managed for the rest of the semester.
