Maker's Mark bourbon, in partnership with the University of Kentucky, is releasing its most limited bottle ever: The Million Dollar Bottle.
The good news? It doesn't really cost $1 million, just $10,000.
The bad news? There are only 100 of them.
The bottles will have a silver finish, a Kentucky Blue hand-dipped wax seal and the UK logo in a basketball pattern on the front.
To get them, you will have to enter a lottery online. Fill out the form at the form at UKathletics.com/MillionDollarBottle by 10 p.m. on Nov. 10. UK Athletics will randomly draw the names of those who will be allowed to purchase; purchase must be completed by Nov. 30. Only one entry per person, according to UK.
The goal is to raise $1 million for academic, athletic and personal development of Wildcat student-athletes.
Those who purchase a bottle will also have the opportunity to purchase lower level Kentucky men's basketball season tickets, according to UK.
With season tickets sold out, this will be the only opportunity to buy season tickets in 2019, the university said.
Wildcat Reserve members also were able to donate to receive a bottle; the remaining 100 bottles are all that are left, according to the university.
The university will host a bottle signing event for purchasers featuring some of the greats in Kentucky basketball history, including Dan Issel, Kenny Walker and Jack "Goose" Givens, according to the release. Details and additional bottle signers will be shared as they are confirmed.
Maker's Mark and UK just finished a five-year set of releases featured each coach and team that won national championships for the university.
