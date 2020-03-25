Under Gov. Andy Beshear's March 25 order, these are the life-sustaining businesses that can remain open.
• Grocery stores
• Restaurants (for carry out and delivery)
• Drug stores
• Pharmacies
•Meat, fish/seafood, fruit and vegetable markets
• Beer, wine and liquor stores
• Banks
• Agriculture
• Gas stations and convenience stores
• Pet and pet supplies stores
• Hardware stores and businesses that sell electrical, heating and plumbing material
• Stores that supply first responders and other "critical government and healthcare workers"
• Manufacturing plants, distributors and supply chain companies for "critical products and industries"
• Charitable and social services organizations
• Logistics centers
• Delivery and pick-up
• Federal critical infrastructure
• Media
• Transportation
• Automotive parts, repair, accessories and tire stores
• Auto, truck and van rental
• Financial services
• Housing, building and construction
• Mail, post offices and shipping
• Laundry services
• Home-based care
• Professional services, though attorneys, accountants and those in real estate can work from home, Beshear's office said.
• Hotels and motels
• Critical labor union functions, including the administration of health and welfare funds
• Funeral services, subject to restrictions on mass gatherings and social distancing
