United Food and Commercial Workers Local 227 has filled three complaints of "bad faith" bargaining against Glenmore Distillery's parent company Sazerac.
The complaints were filed on Tuesday and Wednesday with the National Labor Relations Board in response to the Local 227's belief that throughout the negotiations process, which began on March 17, Sazerac, "never had the intention to bargain," said Caitlin Blair, Local 227 communications director.
"We believe that their behavior during bargaining has violated federal labor law and they are currently being investigated," she said. "There are two parts to every negotiation, discussions surrounding contract language and economic issues surrounding benefits costs, retirement, wages and issues like that. Economic issues are the most important part and the company only spent a day and a half of this entire process discussing economic issues before presenting their last, best and final proposal. Federal law requires that the union and company negotiate in good faith, meaning listening and being open to compromise. The last four weeks has been anything but that. The company offered us a take it or leave it deal, which is the epitome of bad faith."
The union alleges that on Monday, after 95% of union members voted down Sazerac's final proposal, the company began busing in out-of-state workers to Glenmore Distillery. They began working on Tuesday and Wednesday after the company had denied extending the current union contract, said Blair.
While Sazerac, according to a company release, was "disappointed that the union recommended a "no" vote," they hold strongly to the belief that, "our offer was not only fair, but generous. Current team members were offered significant raises on top of their already higher than market wages, and their rich benefits and 401k plans were maintained. We accepted the union’s favored alternative work schedule, which would provide much better work and personal life balance."
The release, drafted by Sazerac Public Relations Manager Amy Preske, ends with, "It is our sincere hope that the union will agree to a final contract that supports the long term success of the Glenmore Distillery and the livelihood of those working there today and in the future."
The allegations of the company busing in temporary employees from their New Albany, Indiana facility, the company's only non-union shop, Preske said, stands contrary to these claims, especially given claims from union members and the newly arrived temporary workers that they are individuals from Chicago, Texas and North Carolina, and that they aren't being subjected to coronavirus safety protocols, an allegation that the company denies.
However, when asked the origin of these temporary employees, Sazerac has been less than forthcoming, said Blair.
"We have asked the company where these workers are coming from and they refuse to answer us," she said. "The information we have is from correspondence from our union members and temporary workers. The governor's (Andy Beshear) travel ban is clear that if you are coming into Kentucky from another state that you have to quarantine for 14 days. Not only are these people coming in, but the company is allowing them to bypass safety protocols. The company canceled Thursday's safety committee meeting and have told our union members that are part of the committee to 'go back to work' when they ask for more information. The company has told us that the reason for temporary workers is because of COVID-19 related absences, but those numbers have gone down over the past couple of weeks."
For now, the union is waiting for the National Labor Relations Board decision but is still more than willing to negotiate, but only in "good faith," said Blair.
"It appears to us that they have been preparing to lock our members out, which is the theory behind our bad faith bargaining allegations," she said. "If you look at the whole picture it is clear that this was the company's intention from day one. ... Our union family at Glenmore is strong and as we fight together we only get stronger. We remain hopeful and will continue to negotiate, but only in good faith."
