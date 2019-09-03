Doug Hayden has seen a lot of Labor Days in his life.
At 81, he's been a member of the United Food & Commercial Workers Local 227 for 64 years -- since 1955.
And he's still working at the Kroger on West Parrish Avenue.
"I was with the CIO (Congress of Industrial Organizations) before it merged with the AFL (American Federation of Labor) in 1955," Hayden said.
He plans to retire in January, shortly after his 82nd birthday.
The height of union membership locally, Hayden said Monday, "was probably back in the '60s, when we had General Electric, Green River Steel, Dewey & Almy Chemical, Murphy Miller and other companies" that were unionzed.
There were probably eight times as many union members here then than there are now -- maybe more, he said.
"Unions aren't doing as well today," Hayden said. "We've lost so many big union companies. But the members are still interested."
Jacqueline Coleman, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, brought a message of hope to the Owensboro Area Central Labor Council's 32nd annual Labor Day Picnic on Monday at English Park.
"Andy (Beshear) and I have your backs," she told the crowd that filled the large picnic pavilion in the park, "and we hope you have ours."
Coleman, an assistant principal at Nelson County High School, said the day was "to celebrate the men and women who built this nation on their backs."
She spoke of a "fair and living wage" and closing the gender wage gap.
Coleman said she and Beshear will "fight to repeal the right to work for less and restore the prevailing wage."
She told the crowd that there were only 63 days remaining until the election and urged everyone to work for the Democratic Party.
Coleman drew loud applause from the crowd.
A recent report from JobsEQ says that 8.8% of Daviess County workers belong to unions.
That's lower than the 10.5% national average.
Andy Meserve, president of the Central Labor Council and Local 9423 United Steel Workers, is 44 -- one of the youngest labor leaders in the region.
"Our membership is definitely declining," he said before the speeches. "People aren't as active as they used to be. But I think people are definitely more labor friendly than they were a few years ago. Membership isn't viewed as a stigma."
Meserve said, "Millennials aren't able to achieve what their parents did. And I think they'll be looking to unions. Income inequality is definitely a challenge. Corporations are becoming monopolies in some areas. They take so much out of the economy."
Vincent Casey, a 24-year union member, said, "Our biggest challenge is educating our members about the benefits of unions. We're recruiting more young workers now."
He said the low wages many workers have seen since 2008 "are definitely a selling point" for unions.
"Drugs have impacted this area heavily," Casey said. "I blame a lot of it on the absence of a living wage. Guys turn to drugs -- or suicide -- when they can't support their family. That's not the whole reason, but the absence of a living wage is deinitely a factor."
Don Nation, who retired in 2015, joined the union in 1998.
"Unions aren't as strong as they once were because of politics," he said. "We're not going to be strong again until we get a lot of help. I don't see a lot of interest in young people."
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.