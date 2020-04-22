In the face of COVID-19, those that are deemed as “essential” have stood out as “heroes” to many, especially in trades that are often taken for granted like grocery store and service industry employees.
And those working in the nation’s food processing and packaging professions should be viewed in equal standing, said Caitlin Blair, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 227 communications director.
On April 12, Virginia-based Smithfield Foods announced the closure of its pork processing plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota after 518 employees tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Associated Press. That closure, coupled with increasing plant closures across the country, has prompted increased concerns in Kentucky, Blair said.
In a 16-hour shift, employees working the line for Tyson Foods in Henderson County, for instance, can prepare upward of 270,000 birds. This pace and the spacing of employees on the line is one issue that Local 227 would like to see addressed, Blair said.
“Slowing down the speed of the line to increase social distancing space is a big issue for us,” she said. “In normal circumstances, they are standing right next to their coworkers. To aid in distancing, we have also been asking for plexiglass in-between stations.”
The union, much like they have been doing for grocery store members, is seeking first responder recognition and the benefits tied to it for their 7,000-plus food packaging and processing members throughout Kentucky and Indiana.
This recognition would allow for these “essential” employees to gain steadier and expedited access to essentials such as personal protective equipment, masks, gloves and child care, Blair said.
“Their health and safety are at risk as are their families,” she said. “We all need them to be able to produce food. They need these considerations, especially in an environment where it is more difficult to follow all of those practices. At this point in time, our primary concern is our members and aiding out employers in any way that we can to make these plants as safe as possible.”
While conditions could be improved, meat processing and packing facilities have addressed concerns and have been “good partners” in the constantly evolving COVID-19 landscape, she said.
“They are taking steps to improve upon sanitation and social distancing,” she said. “They are taking the temperatures of employees as they enter the plant. Some of our employers are loosening up attendance policies so no one fears being penalized and does not come into work sick as well as allowing access to short-term disability policies for more at-risk workers. Tyson is one of our employers that has implemented newer technologies like infrared temperature scanning to encourage increased safety.”
A major obstacle is that needs to be addressed across the board is “hero pay” and disseminating information to the industry’s diverse employee base, she said.
“While they have been good partners on the health and safety side, we would like to see hero pay for these workers,” she said. “Packers have offered bonuses — many are tied to attendance or employees may not receive them for weeks or months later. A major challenge that needs to be addressed is the diversity of our employees. This diversity is important and makes the industry strong, but our employers need to put more focus on getting out critical information in the native languages of our employees. For instance, the Tyson plant translating materials into Burmese would be critical.”
Achieving first responder status and gaining critical services and improved working conditions are simply what this often overlooked class of workers deserve, Blair said.
“These workers are at risk while serving their communities,” she said. “They deserve the $2-an-hour pay increase like we are seeing other front line workers get for their courage during this time. These people didn’t sign up to be frontline, but find themselves working because we need them to. That by definition is a hero.”
