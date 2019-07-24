United Way of the Ohio Valley will kick off its 2019-2020 campaign on Aug. 2 by hosting a Day of Caring, an event that asks businesses to give up some employees for one day of community volunteer work.
Stephanie Bertram, United Way director of resource development and marketing, expects about 500 volunteers from 20 companies to participate.
"As we spread the word and get more companies involved, (the number of volunteers) seems to be increasing," Bertram said.
The Day of Caring will start with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. at Owensboro Christian Church. After the meal and a brief celebration, volunteers will go to their assigned nonprofits and work until their jobs are finished or 3 p.m., whichever comes first.
United Way agencies nationwide stage Day of Caring events, said David Ross, United Way president and CEO.
"A shared volunteer opportunity allows employees to build a different type of team relationship with coworkers and helps connect them with their companies' shared values," Ross said.
During the Day of Caring, volunteers leave their offices and manufacturing lines to read to kids, paint, landscape gardens, work in soup kitchens and perform other duties. This year's crop of volunteers will help nonprofits, such as Girls Inc., H.L. Neblett Community Center, Daniel Pitino Shelter and Building Stronger Families.
By placing United Way donors in nonprofits they help fund, donors gain a better understanding of nonprofits' needs and the important role they play in the community.
"We get a lot of feedback from the people who volunteer," said Blaine Mathew, United Way AmeriCorps member. "If they have done (Day of Caring) in the past, they are more likely to do it in following years."
Any companies that would like to participate should contact Mathew at 270-684-0668, extension 22, by Friday.
United Way's upcoming campaign will run from Aug. 2 through Oct. 31. The fundraising goal has not been set yet, Ross said. United Way officials are waiting on the results of some preliminary work before announcing a goal.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
