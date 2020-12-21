The McLean County Chamber of Commerce and the United Way of the Ohio Valley have partnered to create an initiative to promote United Way in the area.
The United Way of the Ohio Valley was established in 1949 and services Daviess, McLean, Hancock, Webster, Ohio and Union counties.
“We haven’t been able to do a lot this year because of COVID-19,” said chamber board member Sharon Walker. “We had a lot of limitations this year overall.”
The main goal for United Way is to spread awareness of what they are and what they do.
“Our goal is to make people aware of United Way and what we have to offer,” Walker said. “We want to get United Way out there and make people aware of how to help and donate and people who need assistance can learn how to apply for it.”
One resource United Way is offering is 2-1-1 assistance.
“2-1-1 is a human and health resource referral line,” said Stephanie Bertram, director of resource development and marketing for United Way of the Ohio Valley. “Anyone who needs assistance with food, shelter, rent, utilities and other basic needs can dial 2-1-1 on their phone and will connect them with a live operator out of Lexington.”
The program began in spring 2019 and the kickoff was in McLean County. 2-1-1 is available 24 hours, 365 days a year. There are more than 2,000 resources in the database and callers will be given resources closest to them.
Bertram said United Way also takes in-kind donations of items such as clothes, food and monetary donations. Anyone who is interested in donating can call the United Way office at 270-684-0668.
The United Way of the Ohio Valley also helps fund six agencies in the area: Help Office of McLean County, OASIS Women’s Shelter, Green River Outreach Resource Center, Building Stronger Families, McLean County Senior Services and God’s House of Hope. They also help fund some CASA branches.
Agencies can begin applying for United Way assistance next spring.
“United Way is not just one organization,” Bertram said. “We collaborate with others to help solve issues. We all work together to help those in need in the community.”
Anyone who is interested in volunteering with United Way can contact Walker at 270-499-0752 or Ginger Fields, chamber board member and office administrator, at 270-836-5523.
Karah Wilson, kwilson@mcleannews.com, 270-228-2835
