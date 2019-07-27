During the first few months the region's new 211 referral hotline has been available, it has received nearly 500 calls for housing, food, health care and other forms of assistance.
United Way of the Ohio Valley made available the 211 line in Daviess County in mid-March. In May, the program rolled out in Ohio, McLean and Hancock counties.
Today's well-known 911 emergency call system is used to contact law enforcement agencies. United Way's 211 system works similarly. Calling 211 will put residents in touch with a trained specialist at a call center who can match them with services they need.
Information is county-specific because cellphone calls will bounce off the nearest tower. Also, trained specialists at the call center will ask for the county's ZIP code so they can provide the most useful information.
United Way's 211 system can be accessed through four communication platforms: phone, text, website or smartphone app.
The service is confidential.
The footprint for United Way's 211 is the seven counties in the Green River Area Development District service territory, which does not include Muhlenberg County.
"I'm truly surprised by the call volume," said Blaine Mathew, AmeriCorps member who created the local 211 database. "It has exceeded my expectations. It brings into perspective how many people need help."
In all the GRADD counties combined, 488 calls had been received by Friday morning. The top two reasons for calls were housing/shelter and assistance paying utility bills. Food and health care tied for the third-highest call volume.
Before rolling out the system in other counties, Mathew hosted informational sessions in each area.
"We invited people involved in health and human services, city officials and county government. It is crucial to have their backing in order for this to be a success," he said.
Residents of Ohio County had heard about 211 and seemed particularly pleased to have the service.
Since mid-March, Daviess County has received the largest number of calls: 373. However, United Way's 211 was available there about 60 days before the other counties, and Daviess County's population is larger.
Other counties in the Messenger-Inquirer's service area that received calls are Ohio County, 30; McLean County, 13; and Hancock County, 6.
Now that 211 is fully implemented, the next big push is marketing, Mathew said. Vulnerable populations need to know the service is available and what it provides.
Brochures about 211 are being distributed to elderly residents who receive home-delivered meals, to people who seek assistance at food pantries and to parents who have children enrolled in Head Start.
United Way worked about 18 months on the 211 referral hotline before it went live earlier this year.
"We thought it would be great if we got 500 calls in the first six months," Mathew said. "(The 211 hotline) has been extremely well accepted. We appreciate the support of the community."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
