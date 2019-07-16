Daviess County has been awarded federal funds of $43,206 through the Department of Homeland Security for emergency food and shelter programs.
A local board will determine how the funds will be distributed among food and shelter programs.
Local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private nonprofits or units of government, eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have a DUNS number and have a voluntary board.
Qualifying agencies are encouraged to apply for these funds by contacting the United Way of the Ohio Valley office at 270-684-0668 or by picking up an application at United Way, 403 Park Plaza Drive.
Applications must be completed and returned by 5 p.m. on Aug. 1.
