United Way in Owensboro will be holding its fifth annual Day Of Caring on July 30.
Day Of Caring is a collaborative event that organizes local companies to do volunteer projects in the community.
“We have great relationships with companies in our community,” said Blaine Mathew, United Way’s manager of digital communications and innovation. “We use these relationships to help out the community.”
According to Mathew, there will be 19 projects completed by various volunteer companies this year, and it will be the biggest Day Of Caring yet.
He expects there will be from 150 to 200 volunteers taking part.
“The Day Of Caring really falls in line with our mission,” Mathew said.
That mission is to make an impact on communities and improve the lives of individuals and families, Mathew said.
Last year’s event had to be altered due to concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the organization was still able to do food and clothing drives for those less fortunate in the area.
“We wanted to make an impact in the midst of the pandemic,” Mathew said.
Mathew said he is excited for this year’s Day Of Caring.
“It really helps people build lasting relationships within their company,” Mathew said. “We’re excited to get out in the community and make a lasting impact.”
This year’s Day Of Caring regional sponsor is Toyotetsu Mid-America LLC.
“They’ve been a great support throughout the year,” Mathew said.
Along with Owensboro, United Way has upcoming Day Of Caring events in surrounding counties. Webster, Ohio, Union, McLean and Hancock counties all have Day Of Caring events planned for August.
In the coming months, United Way also has many community outreach events planned.
Their official campaign kicks off on Aug. 2.
They will be hosting a WBKR Yard Party on Aug. 11 and will be a Friday After 5 sponsor on Sept. 3.
“We’re always looking for more ways to serve the community,” Mathew said.
For more information on United Way, visit the website at uwov.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.