According to Doug Eberhart, executive vice president of United Way of the Ohio Valley, Kentucky has the second-highest food insecurity percentage in the U.S., at 17.3. Daviess County’s food insecurity percentage is 13.8.
Eberhart discussed food insecurity and how United Way is working to tackle the issue in the region at Wednesday’s Owensboro Rotary Club meeting.
The three overall focus areas of United Way are education, financial stability and health.
In 2019, United Way voted to devote its focus on hunger relief and food insecurity.
Eberhart said the three building blocks they are following to battle food insecurity are awareness, access and advocacy.
He said that United Way is working to ensure that people are aware of the issue.
The pandemic affected food insecurity rates in Kentucky. Before the pandemic, one in seven Kentucky individuals were food insecure and struggling with hunger. Now, one in six Kentucky individuals is food insecure and struggling with hunger.
United Way is investing $200,000 to help feed children, families, and seniors. Eberhart said this money will be put toward new hunger relief programs, providing healthy, nutritious options for food-insecure families, and increase access to food for lower socio-economic families.
“It takes a village to really enact a change,” Eberhart said.
Eberhart said they have put from 35 to 40 people on a hunger relief committee to achieve these goals.
He said the No. 1 barrier for food-insecure families is transportation. He explained the concept of a mobile food pantry that would provide food for families in the region and overcome the barrier of transportation.
Eberhart said that United Way is constantly evolving in order to combat issues in the region.
“We are not your grandfather’s United Way,” he said.
Eberhart said United Way raised $1,538,000 last year for its relief programs.
“We were very, very blessed to see that number,” Eberhart said. “When you give an economic gift to United Way, you are making an impact on the community in which you live.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.