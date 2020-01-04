The U.S. Postal Service in Owensboro is worried about dogs biting and chasing their mail carriers in certain parts of town.
Several residents in the Dugan Best area received a letter from the local USPS after Christmas about dogs attacking carriers and mandating the installation of mailboxes at the end of residents’ yards by the street.
The post office sent out the Dec. 27 letter to residents of West Seventh, West Eighth, West Ninth, West 10th, Omega and Hocker streets, and Regina Court. The letter stated that mail would be kept at the post office until a mailbox was installed.
The local post office said the change was to ensure the safety of mail carriers.
“We have had several carriers that have been chased, bit by a dog in this area and hurt,” read the Dec. 27 letter.
In a Friday interview, post office officials offered more detail and clarification on the letter.
Joshua Hayden, Owensboro safety captain, said there are 54 dogs in the area that run the streets and harass mail carriers.
“We can’t even get the mail delivered safety,” he said.
Hayden said he was attacked by a dog on West Eighth Street about a year and a half ago and missed two weeks of work. This has been a long-standing problem and has gotten worse in about the past year, he said.
The unruly dogs include pit bulls and German shepherds.
“We can’t even get some of the dog letters out to warn the people that there’s such an issue over there,” Hayden said.
Postmaster Brian Bailey said the post office recently changed its mind about the mandatory mailboxes, and normal delivery would resume for some areas.
“We’re not requiring boxes at this time,” he said Friday morning. “That is an option. They can do it. That’s fine with us.”
Normal delivery for West Ninth and 10th streets was set to resume Friday with the exception of a few addresses, Bailey said. The post office planned to deliver letters to West Seventh and West Eighth Street residents about the loose dogs while being accompanied by Owensboro Animal Control. Those are the “problem areas,” Bailey added.
The status of mail delivery on Omega Street, Hocker Street and Regina Court was undetermined as of Friday morning.
One West Ninth Street resident, Robin Singletary, was unhappy at the thought of mandatory mailboxes being installed at the end of the yard.
“It’s not right for us to have to pay for someone else’s problem or responsibility,” she said Thursday.
Post office officials understood some residents were unhappy with the change.
“I understand the frustrations from some people that they’re not able to get their mail, but it's frustrating for us that we have a job to do and we’ve got family to support just like anyone else, and we get out there and take a chance, a good chance of getting attacked,” Hayden said.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com
