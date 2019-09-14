A line of kids stood Friday afternoon along Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport's drive, watching a military helicopter circle the facility to land.
Behind them, a steady line of visitors walked from makeshift parking lots to the Owensboro Air Show's evening and twilight event, which took place from 4 to 7:30 p.m.
By 5 p.m., a large crowd had gathered. Many people pulled wagons filled with lawn chairs and food so they could stake out a place for the evening.
Lisa Kirkman, of Brazil, Indiana, came with a group of 11 people. She was relaxing in a shady area in a lounge chair while the rest of the group visited with pilots and stepped aboard airplanes that flew in for the air show.
"I've been to many air shows, but I've never seen a night one before," Kirkman said.
She grew up in a home where airplanes were part of the conversation. Her dad designed parts for F-16s, F-18s, F-22s and jet airliners.
Kayla Wilson, of Livermore, attended the air show last year with her 4-year-old son, Hoyt. They knew they wanted to come again this year.
"It was awesome," Wilson said. "My favorite was all the stunts. No matter how big or small — the things they can do."
Last year, however, they didn't make it to the Friday event at the airport.
"I didn't expect this many planes," she said. "It's neat to be up close and personal and being able to get in some. They all look so different."
Hoyt went inside a medical helicopter. "It was cool," he said.
U.S. Airforce Capt. Brandon Aist stood on the tarmac beside a 1962 KC-135, a plane that refuels other aircraft during flight. Many people made a beeline to the big gray plane as soon as they got in the gate.
"It's the big one," Aist said. "It draws the eye."
The KC-135 takes a crew of three — two pilots and a boom operator. The aircraft holds about 200,000 pounds of fuel.
Aist said the crew had a refueling mission on its way from Altus, Oklahoma, to Owensboro, but the surveillance aircraft was grounded. The mission was scratched.
Although it's large, the KC-135 is a fast ride, Aist said. "It's a lot of fun to fly."
Many air shows cordon off the area around World War II warbirds, said Bruce Arndt of St. Louis, Missouri.
That's not true of the B-25 Mitchell Bomber that belongs to the Commemorative Air Force of St. Charles, Missouri.
"We consider it a flying museum," Arndt said. "We want it to be a personal experience."
The airplane did not fly during WWII, he said. It was crated and ready to head out for Japan, but the war ended before it shipped out.
"It spent its whole career as a trainer aircraft," he said.
But it is painted to look like one of the Doolittle Raiders' airplanes, which flew a secret air raid over Tokyo during WWII.
The air show continues between 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, and Sunday along Owensboro's riverfront. Admission is free.
Performers will showcase vintage warbirds, aerobatic demonstrations and military jets, including the Air Force F-16 Viper Demo.
The Glover Cary "Blue" Bridge will close from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for the annual Owensboro Air Show Bridge 5K/10K and Bridge Day event.
The morning will start with the annual Bridge Run at 7:15 a.m. The bridge will open to the general public for Bridge Day following the conclusion of the race.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
Want a ride?
World War II enthusiasts and plane buffs who would like to ride in a B-25 Mitchell Bomber should arrive at the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport prior to 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday to sign up.
The Missouri wing of the Commemorative Air Force of St. Charles, Missouri, will sell rides for $395 a seat between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. both days.
"It's an amazing experience," said Bruce Arndt of St. Louis, Missouri.
He is one of the organization's civilian volunteers.
The plane won't take off with fewer than five passengers, Arndt said.
Selling rides is one way the Commemorative Air Force pays for expenses.
"It's gas money to get home," Arndt said.
