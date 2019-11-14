The Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport's Up, Up and Away ... to Play hangar gala was the first in year-long fundraising campaign.
The gala, which took place Saturday, served to not only raise community awareness of the airport's goal of building an inclusive aviation-themed playground, but provide a grassroots forum for airport officials to begin raising the necessary $125,000 it will take to construct the structure.
Overall, despite going against two other local galas, the night was a success, said Lauren Dalzell Settles, the gala's organizer.
"We had 90 seats sold," she said. "I believe around 75 people attended the event. We probably made $6,500, which is not bad for the first gala. Everything turned out great."
Settles, a local pilot and founder of both the Girls and Boys Aviation and Aerospace Day Camps, is the daughter of longtime local pilot Robert Dalzel. The initial idea for the playground was hers.
"The airport was my playground growing up," she said. "Now that I am older, I don't see the kids like a used too, they really just have a fence and I feel that they should get more. Kids love aviation and this playground would give them the ability to go somewhere that is kid and community-friendly, have fun and build their imagination through flight. If there is something that they can go to with their family that will inspire them to choose a route in aviation or become interested, we need to provide it. We need that, especially given pilot attrition. I feel that if we can initiate now, they may gravitate toward an aviation path later."
The eventual addition of the playground fits in well to the overall long term strategic goals of airport officials, not only through possibly bolstering numbers in the airport's pilot training program, but in making the airport a memorable and community orientated attraction, said airport Director Rob Barnett.
"Three of my five daughters flew their first plane at age 9," he said. "A lot of kids don't have that opportunity. Some never even get the opportunity to fly or even go to an airport. With us being a small regional airport, we can make every position and the experience as welcoming as possible, allowing the community and especially our children the opportunity to experience every aspect. You can't do that at larger airports. Our goal is to bring 'exciting, inviting and accessible' back to aviation."
While both Settles and Barnett know that they aren't going to raise $125,000 in one evening, their goal is to not only apply for local, state and federal grants, but continue fundraisers throughout the year to keep their mission alive and well in the minds of the community, Barnett said.
"We have been pursuing grants," he said. "Realistically, we are looking at a year or year and a half to acquire the funding. That may be aggressive, but I think realistically we will acquire the funds in that time.
"We are all excited by the prospect of the playground. You have to expose children at a young age to impress upon them everything about aviation. Who knows, maybe a future pilot will have started on that playground."
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com.
